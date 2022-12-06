Destiny 2 6.3.0 Patch Increases Public Event Rewards, Removes Destination Materials, & More

Image Source: Bungie

Destiny 2 Season 19 is nearly here, and Bungie has released the full update 6.3.0 patch notes for players to devour. We have gone through and found some pretty juicy changes on top of the usual weapon buffs and nerfs.

Chiefly, players will now get more Glimmer for completing public events. Though, there is a pretty wide gap between rewards for Heroic public events versus normal ones.

Heroic public events reward 10K and 12.5K Glimmer.

Non-heroic public events reward 3300 and 4645 Glimmer.

If you’re looking for other sources of Glimmer, another big change should help. Starting with season 19, Destination Materials will be entirely removed from the game. Now when you harvest resource nodes, you will just get Glimmer and XP.

The previously available Destination Materials and locations were:

Glacial Starwort – Europa

Dusklight Shard – EDZ

Helium Filaments – Luna

Spinmetal Leaves – Cosmodrome

Baryon Bough – Dreaming City

Microphasic Datalattice – Nessus

If you have a stockpile, they can be exchanged with Rahool at a now reduced rate of 20 for 5,000 Glimmer. Anyone with less than 20 can trade them for 250 Glimmer each.

Destination Armor is still available to purchase for 1,000 Glimmer and 25 Legendary Shards. There is no longer any need to raise ranks with a vendor for it.

The biggest change to weapons comes in the form of a full-auto toggle. The patch notes explain it as follows: “added a full auto toggle to the Gameplay section of the Settings menu. This will make all weapons fire at full auto.” If you’re wanting to get more out o any semi-auto weaponry, this new change will do just that.

If you’d like to check out all the rest of the patch notes for yourself, they can be found here on the Bungie website.

