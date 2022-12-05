What Time Does Destiny 2 Season 19 Downtime Start & End? Explained

Image Source: Bungie

Later this week, players will get to jump into Season 19 of Destiny 2. As we all know by now, a new season also comes with expected downtime, where the game is unplayable for a set amount of time. Fortunately, there won’t be too long of a wait this time. Here’s what time the Destiny 2 Season 19 downtime starts and ends.

When Does Downtime Start for Destiny 2 Season 19?

Maintenance for Season 19 of Destiny 2 will officially start at 5am PST/ 8am EST as the game is prepared for patch 6.3.0. However, players will still be able to play until they’ll be kicked for the actual maintenance downtime at 6:30am PST/ 9:30am EST.

During this time, you won’t be able to log in or play Destiny 2 at all. You’ll just need to wait for Bungie to do its work and bring the servers back online.

When Does Downtime End for Destiny 2 Season 19?

Downtime is only expected to last a few hours, and the game will be back up for all players at 9am PST/ 12pm EST/ 5pm GMT. However, things aren’t guaranteed to be smooth sailing. Bungie says that all “players logging into the game may be placed in a queue and may experience sign-on issues as background maintenance is still ongoing.”

Maintenance will conclude an hour after servers are back up at 10am PST/ 1pm EST/ 6pm GMT. Bungie further warns: “console players who encounter issues updating to 6.3.0 should restart their console and try downloading the update.”

This is everything you need to know about what time the Destiny 2 Season 19 downtime starts and ends. If you haven’t already, today is the last day to participate in the Season 18 community event.

