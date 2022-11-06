Bungie Finally Swings The Nerf Hammer On Linear Fusion Rifles In Destiny 2

Here’s everything you need to know on the upcoming Linear Fusion Rifle Nerfs for Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 is at an all-time low in terms of players and enjoyment for the game. With content droughts lasting for weeks on end, a lackluster Halloween event, and a near unplayable PvP experience with Linear Fusion Rifles dominating the scene, things aren’t looking good. Just when all hope for the season seemed lost, Bungie announced on Twitter that an incoming nerf for Linear Fusion Rifles, that was originally planned for Season 19, is instead dropping this Tuesday, Nov. 8.

❖ Increased flinch and settle time after receiving damage in PvP.

❖ Reduced flinch settle time in PvE.

❖ Reduced the aim assist cone size (special ammo only)



Stay tuned for patch notes expected next Tuesday before release. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) November 4, 2022

Whether or not these changes will finally bury the terrors of the Exotic Linear Fusion Rifles, Arbalest and Lorentz Driver, will remain to be seen. Nonetheless, it’s good to see Bungie step up and move forward with a much overdue nerf. Though it might be too late, as a large portion of the community has already stepped away for the remainder of the season, especially those in the PvP community.

As a prime example, the endgame competitive PvP game mode, Trials of Osiris, usually averages one million players playing the mode per weekend. However, during Halloween weekend, the player population of Trials of Osiris dropped below 200,000 for the first time since March 2020.

Needless to say, the game is in a dire state right now, and hopefully the new Linear Fusion Rifle nerfs can spark some life back into it. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 news updates, such upcoming changes for Season 19, and further updates for the awaited Lightfall DLC.

Related Posts