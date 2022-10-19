Bungie Disables The Exotic Shotgun, Lord of Wolves… Again in Destiny 2

Here’s everything you need to know on Lord of Wolves being disabled again in Destiny 2.

Bungie recently released an update to Destiny 2 that varied in multiple departments, from Buffing and Nerfing weapons to fixing Raids/Dungeons and even repairing Exotic Armor and Weapons. One of which included the notorious Exotic shotgun, the Lord of Wolves, which was being “re-worked” by Bungie as it was far too dominant in PvP activities. However, not even a full day since its “re-work”, Bungie has announced they are disabling Lord of Wolves due to it dealing more damage than intended.

Here’s an official statement from the Bungie Help Twitter page:

The Lord of Wolves Exotic shotgun has been disabled due to an issue where it can apply more damage than intended.



We are targeting next week's update to release the fix. More information will be provided when available. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) October 19, 2022

To say this isn’t a huge surprise anymore is an understatement, as Lord of Wolves is notorious for having been disabled multiple times. Though, the Exotic Fusion Rifle, Telesto, still holds the crown for being disabled the most throughout the lifespan of Destiny 2. Thankfully, it appears it will be fixed by next week, which is a good step forward, considering when Bungie disables Exotics, it’s for weeks or months on end.

How Lord of Wolves will be “re-worked” this time is anybody’s guess at this rate. Though we imagine it’ll only be a matter of time before it’s disabled again. Be sure to check out our guides on how to get the Majestic Whinny Sparrow and how to get the Horror Story Auto Rifle in Destiny 2.

