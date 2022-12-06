Dead Island 2 Welcomes You to Hell-A With Brutal Gameplay Trailer, Alexa Game Control, & Special Edition

Dead Island 2 is as bloody and gory as you can possibly imagine, and you can control it with your voice.

Today Deep Silver and Dambuster Studios have news to share about the revived (pretty literally) FPS action RPG Dead Island 2.

First of all, we get a brand new gameplay trailer (you’ll have to click through the links for all the videos since they’re too bloody to be embedded) that is as brutal as you expect, showing the many ways in which you can stay sure that the living dead turn into dead-dead.

With the narration by two of the playable slayers, Amy and Jacob, we also see how you can use the zombie’s own power against them and go completely berserk.

Pre-orders are also available, and we get to see the perks that you can get by reserving your copy in another trailer, specifically the Memories of Banoi Pack including the following:

Banoi War Club

Memories of Banoi Baseball Bat

Weapon Perk – “Balanced”

“Personal Space” Skills Card

If you want to splurge, you can also pre-order the special HELL-A Edition, which includes the following

Exclusive SteelBook with game disc

Expansion Pass

Venice Beach Travel Map

Six Slayer Tarot Cards

Two Pin Badges

A DI2 Patch

Golden Weapons Pack

Pulp Weapons Pack

Character Packs 1 & 2

Interestingly, the game also features Alexa Game Control by Amazon, which you can see in action in a third trailer, which incidentally is live-action. Basically (if you did not guess it already) the feature lets you use voice controls on PC and Xbox, and apparently, it’ll be available only in English in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Dead Island 2 is coming on April 28, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and on PC, but only via the Epic Games Store.

If you’re unfamiliar with the game, it was presumed dead after many years of silence, but apparently, the rumors of its demise were greatly exaggerated, as it was re-revealed at Gamescom last summer.