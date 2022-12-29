50 Best PS4 Multiplayer Games of All Time

Here are the best PS4 multiplayer games of all time. The PS4 is full of multiplayer games that you can play online with other people, or locally with a friend.

If you’re interested in the best Xbox One multiplayer games of all time, check that out over here. Otherwise, here are some more posts on this topic: Xbox One Online MP Games, PS4 Online MP Games, PS4 Couch Co-Op Games, and more!

Best Multiplayer Games on PS4

1. Rocket League

Does car soccer sound fun to you? It should. Rocket League on PS4 allows you to play couch co-op/versus with a friend, or with other players online. Your job is to nudge an oversized soccer ball into a goal with a tiny truck. Sounds like a good time.

2. Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris

Temple of Osiris is one of the best co-op multiplayer games on PS4 right now. You can work together with a friend, and use your individual powers to solve environmental puzzles together.

3. Destiny 2

If you’re looking for some good alien shooting fun, Bungie’s shared world shooter, Destiny 2, should provide more than enough entertainment for you and your friends. And if you can scrape a team of six together, you can even tackle some of the game’s hardest raids.

4. Surgeon Simulator

Surgeon Simulator is the perfect game for anyone with aspirations of becoming a doctor, and it’s a lot more fun if you have someone to play with. Just make sure not to leave your scalpels in the patient’s body.

5. Overwatch

Whether you’re good at first-person shooters or not, Overwatch has something for everyone. You can be a healer, a tank, or an offensive character. Bring your friends together and work to push that payload.

6. Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 is one of the best fighting games on the PS4 right now, and it’s also great when you just want to have some good competitive fun with a friend next to you. Try making a drinking game out of it for added value.

7. Diablo III

If you’re not a fan of Destiny’s alien shooting, but you like the loot grind gameplay, Diablo III is the game for you. It’s incredibly friendly to newcomers too; just play with some of your more experienced fans to get yourself boosted through the levels quickly.

8. Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

If you can’t get enough Crash Bandicoot in your life, or if you’ve always wanted something like Mario Kart on PS4, look no further than Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled. The iconic characters from the Crash series make a return in this gorgeous remake of the kart-racing classic.

9. Unravel Two

The first Unravel was great, but Unravel Two is even better just by virtue of it being a multiplayer co-op game on PS4. This time, Yarny gets a blue yarn friend to join him on his journey. Players will need to work together, swinging each other while connected via yarn to reach new heights.

10. The Binding of Isaac

The Binding of Isaac follows the story of Isaac, a young boy who tries to escape his Catholic mom as she attempts to sacrifice him to God. It’s, uh, a little dark, but it’s also a great roguelike dungeon-crawler to play with friends.

11. Resident Evil Revelations 2

In Revelations 2, one person can take on the role of the beefy gunner, and the other can take on a more supportive backup role by picking up items and shining a flashlight around. Occasional separation of the characters also makes for some very tense multiplayer experiences.

12. Borderlands

If you’re looking for a colorful looter shooter that’s a little less serious than Destiny, then this PS4 HD collection should be right up your alley. With the two latest Borderlands games, there’s tons of hours of multiplayer fun to be had.

Borderlands 3 has also just been released for the PS4, and is by far the most polished entry in the series. If you haven’t already checkout the series, Borderlands 3 is the best place to jump in.

13. Star Wars: Battlefront 2

Sure the controversy over loot boxes hurt the game at first, but DICE certainly did a great job at capturing the vibes of the Star Wars movies, and added a new single-player mode this time to boot. Grab a few Star Wars fans, put them into a PS4 chat party, and take down some Walkers on Hoth together.

14. Any LEGO Game

Really, any LEGO game on the PS4 right now should provide you with some good local co-op PS4 multiplayer fun. They’re humorous, they’re good for a laugh, and it’s always fun to gather bricks to build cool contraptions as you progress in your adventure. Jurassic World, Marvel Superheroes… Take your pick.

15. PUBG

PlayStation fans had a long enough wait, but finally PUBG arrived to the PS4 late this year. PUBG kicked off the Battle Royale craze and has more of a serious military feel to it as compared to Fortnite’s more cartoonish vibes.

16. Call of Duty

The latest entry in the Call of Duty series, Black Ops 4, is this most multiplayer focused game in the series. In fact, you can only play it with others now as the campaign is out. You can go at in traditional Call of Duty game modes, work together in Zombies, or play against others in a massive Battle Royale mode called Blackout.

17. Grand Theft Auto Online

Grand Theft Auto V contains a damn fine single-player campaign on its own, but if you’re looking for longevity in your games, look no further than GTA Online. You’ll be able to buy your own house in this shared world, ride planes with your friends, and just wreak utter havoc on the city with your crazy gang in the PS4 multiplayer.

18. The Division 2

The Division had a pretty rough launch, but Ubisoft has finally ironed out the kinks and came back better and stronger with The Division 2. Explore a rundown version of Washington DC with your friends by completing fun co-op missions together and, if you’re feeling adventurous, braving the Dark Zone for more loot.

19. Street Fighter V

If MKX is a little too gory for you and your friends, Street Fighter V might be more up your alley for PS4 multiplayer. The cel-shaded character models are a delight to look at, and nothing feels more satisfying than the ability to land crazy juggle combos on a friend’s chose character.

20. Tekken 7

As the latest entry in the popular fighting game series, Tekken 7 boasts tons of improved features and mechanics, easily making it one of the best games in the franchise yet. The game features both online and local multiplayer; if you’ve been looking for a solid Tekken game to play with people on the PS4, this is it.

21. Nioh

Nioh is a largely single-player title, but its multiplayer elements can be pretty engaging too. You can team up with friends online to delve into the Yokai realms to earn loot, or travel to each other’s worlds to progress through the story together and defeat the game’s toughest bosses.

22. For Honor

For those with a more competitive spirit, For Honor features some incredibly deep combat and gameplay mechanics, complete with a good variety of game modes to keep you on your toes. For Honor is fairly easy to get into, the single-player campaign will give you a good grasp of the controls, but there’s a lot of depth and strategy to be explored here.

23. Injustice 2

If you’re itching for more of that classic MK and can’t wait for the next entry to drop, consider picking up Injustice 2 instead. Like most fighting games, Injustice 2 features online and local multiplayer, along with some RPG elements that let you level up individual characters and outfit them with gear.

24. Dead By Daylight

Dead By Daylight has been on PC for a while now, but it was recently released on the PS4 as well. Team up with a group of friends as you try to escape a player-controlled killer by turning on all the generators in the area, or by escaping through a trapdoor if you’re the only survivor left.

25. FIFA

Whether you’re into soccer or not, EA’s FIFA games are always a joy to play through with a friend. Especially if you’re on opposite teams. If you’ve got more people available for a play session, consider hosting a small tournament to see which side emerges victorious.

26. Apex Legends

One of the surprise releases of 2019, Apex Legends is the latest battle royale game to join the fray. It puts a spin on the formula as well, as players actually get to choose their class type before jumping into a match. The result is a much more tactical and possibly more controlled experience than something like Fortnite or PUBG, where it can feel more luck-based than anything else when it comes to casual play.

27. Warframe

Warframe is a free to play looter shooter/slasher that has years worth of content to keep you busy for hours & hours on end. If you’re waiting around for games like Destiny 2 and Monster Hunter: World to get new updates, definitely consider picking Warframe to satisfy that grind it out itch.

28. Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare 2

The popular series is available to experience on PS4, and is one of the best multiplayer games you can get your hands on right now. Garden Warfare 2 pits teams of players against each other as they battle it out in different game modes to see who comes out on top.

29. Rayman Legends

If you’re in the mood for some platforming and light puzzle action, why not give Rayman Legends a shot? You and a friend can work together on the same screen to solve environmental puzzles and help each other get through the game’s excellently designed stages.

30. Minecraft

It’s impossible not to enjoy Minecraft, regardless of which platform you’re on. While the PS4 doesn’t support cross-platform play, you can still enjoy your own adventures with your friends, whether through the online functionality or split-screen play.

31. Divinity: Original Sin 2

Divinity is a different kind of multiplayer game, and it’s certainly a very engaging one. While sharing the same screen, you and your friend can create your own characters to go through the campaign together, and make different decisions while interacting with NPCs.

32. Nex Machina

Nex Machina is the latest title from Housemarque, the developer that brought us the excellent Resogun. It’s a hectic twin-stick shooter game that gets increasingly difficult as you progress through the levels, along with a memorable soundtrack that will leave your heart pumping.

33. LittleBigPlanet 3

LittleBigPlanet 3 is full of charm, as you’d expect from quirky developer Media Molecule. The game can be enjoyed with friends, and if you ever get bored of the campaign stages, you can get creative and start designing your own stages instead. Or, just hop online and try out stages made by your friends and other players.

34. Titanfall 2

Titanfall 2‘s campaign is surprisingly stellar, and its multiplayer modes even more so. The gameplay is varied and diversified enough to keep it feeling fresh all the time, and it’s an easy game to enjoy with a friend through online matchmaking.

35. Dying Light

Too afraid to get through the story campaign alone? Dying Light lets you experience the story with a friend, and you two and run and parkour your way through the world, beating up any zombies that stand in your way.

36. Battlefield

The Battlefield series needs no introduction, and Battlefield V is right there among the best in the series. Outside of the fantastic story campaigns, there are a few online modes to get into, and the maps are all wonderfully designed and easy to get into.

37. Don’t Starve Together

Don’t Starve was an incredibly engaging survival/crafting titles on its own, but Don’t Starve Together lets you suffer the elements alongside a friend. Players will be able to work together, building their very own home, scavenging for resources, and protecting each other.

38. Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is primarily a single-player game, but its multiplayer missions can be really fun if played together with someone else. You and a friend can compete to see who kills the most titans and rack up the highest score by the time the counter is done.

39. Final Fantasy XIV

It’s an MMO, so of course it’s going to be one of the very best PS4 multiplayer games you can play right now. Indeed, Final Fantasy XIV is arguably the best MMO on the market at the moment, and the release of the recent Shadowbringers expansion catapults it to the top as possibly the best Final Fantasy story in the series. It’s also cross-play with PC, so you can enjoy the game with your friends easily.

40. Fortnite

Arguably one of the most popular game right now… or heck maybe even ever depending on how you look at it; Fortnite is a multiplayer sensation at the moment. While it’s incredibly fun played solo, it’s even better in duos or squads so that way you can have someone else to blame when you lose.

41. Trine 4

Trine 4 is a fantastic puzzle co-op game where you and a friend can go through the gorgeous levels together, getting through environmental puzzles and challenges. There are also different characters to choose from, and abilities to experiment with.

42. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is one of the most popular tactical shooters on the market right now. You and a squad of players must take turns attacking and defending various points. There are a ton of characters and classes to choose from giving you lots of freedom to play according to your preferred style.

43. Killing Floor 2

Killing Floor 2 is for players who just can’t get enough of zombie-killing with friends. The game features a co-op campaign, realistic graphics and shooting mechanics, and is a fun time overall for all involved.

44. Dragon Quest Builders 2

If Minecraft feels a little too open-ended for you, Dragon Quest Builders 2 might be more your speed. It’s essentially Minecraft, but with a Dragon Quest skin and more focus on the story and narrative. It’s charming as hell, and can be enjoyed with a friend.

45. Gauntlet

Sometimes you just want to go dungeon-crawling in a top down, isometric game. Gauntlet should suit your needs perfectly, whether you’re playing online or through split-screen co-op.

46. Overcooked 2

Released in 2018, Overcooked 2 is a souped up version of the original game, with even more dishes to cook, more insane kitchens, and more levels to interact with on the world map. This is perfect for anyone who enjoyed the first game, or are looking to get into some hectic multiplayer matches. Thankfully, Overcooked 2 comes with online multiplayer this time.

47. Monster Hunter: World

The latest entry in the Monster Hunter franchise is pretty awesome. Monster Hunter: World is definitely the most accessible the series has ever been, and it’s even better when you’re playing with friends. Granted, the SOS Flare mechanic and other online components don’t feel quite as intuitive as previous games, but hunting solo is no way to hunt.

48. Dark Souls III

With all the DLC packs out in the wild, Dark Souls III is full of content for both co-op and PvP enthusiasts. The dueling arena is a great addition for those who like honor duels with other players, but there are also plenty of areas perfect for unwanted invasions. And as always, multiplayer co-op is available for those who want a friend to travel with.

49. Dissidia Final Fantasy NT

The arcade-y fighting game might not be for everyone, but this PS4 exclusive multiplayer title offers tons of fun action for those who enjoyed the gameplay in the Vita Dissidia titles. Dissidia Final Fantasy NT offers a big roster, with tons of unlocks to go for. Teaming up with friends in 3v3 fights can be immensely satisfying if you’re just looking for some fast-paced fun.

50. A Way Out

Supporting both local and online co-op multiplayer, A Way Out is one of the best narrative-driven games of 2018. The whole story plays out in split-screen format, where you and a friend take control of Vincent and Leo as you plan a prison break and seek revenge on a common foe.

That does it for our post on the best PS4 multiplayer games! Let us know your favorites in the comments down below.

Related Posts