Best Addams Family Watch Order

As Tim Burton’s show, Wednesday, breaks streaming records on Netflix, people are turning their attention to the Addams Family again. Therefore, if Wednesday left you wanting more and you’re wondering what’s the best order to watch Addams Family, we can answer.

How to Watch the Addams Family in Order

There’s no real order as it’s not a linear universe. The Addams Family was born in 1938 when Charles Addams launched cartoons featuring the family. From there, many adaptations were brought to the small and big screen, both live-action and animated. However, most of the projects feature different casts and directors and they reintroduce the family, hence the best order to watch the Addams Family might really be chronological as it follows:

The Addams Family (1964-1966) (TV Show)

(1964-1966) (TV Show) Scooby-Doo Meets the Addams Family (1972) (TV Movie)

(1972) (TV Movie) The Addams Family Fun-House (1973) (TV Show – pilot episode)

(1973) (TV Show – pilot episode) The Addams Family (1973) (Animated TV Show)

(1973) (Animated TV Show) Halloween with the New Addams Family (1977) (TV Movie – revival/reunion of the 1964 show)

(1977) (TV Movie – revival/reunion of the 1964 show) The Addams Family (1991) (Movie)

(1991) (Movie) The Addams Family: The Animated Series (1992 – 1993) (Animated TV Show)

(1992 – 1993) (Animated TV Show) Addams Family Values (1993) (Movie – sequel to the 1991 movie)

(1993) (Movie – sequel to the 1991 movie) Addams Family Reunion (1998) (Movie)

(1998) (Movie) The New Addams Family (1998 – 1999) (TV Show)

(1998 – 1999) (TV Show) The Addams Family (2019) (Animated Movie)

(2019) (Animated Movie) The Addams Family 2 (2021) (Animated Movie – sequel to 2019 movie)

(2021) (Animated Movie – sequel to 2019 movie) Wednesday (2022) (TV Show)

There you go, now you can watch the Addams Family in the best order.

