Netflix’s Hottest Show Has Helped Boost This Classic Movie to the Top Spot on Paramount+

Move to the side Paw Patrol: The Movie, and S.W.A.T. Firefight, as, per Flix Patrol, there’s a new movie at the top of the charts on Paramount+, one with an eccentric family at its center: 1991’s The Addams Family.

The successful release of Janna Ortega’s Wednesday on Netflix has made many people nostalgic for The Addams Family’s nineties movie. The film has become number one in Paramount+, but it’s also on Netflix’s Top 10 movies all over the world, from Australia to Argentina, Panama to Bulgaria, Slovenia to the United States.

The classic movie was a triumph of the imagination and used all the advancements in movie magic and tech, to improve what the old tv show could do, making it funny while creating some amazement in its younger viewers. The Addams Family was directed by Men in Black’s Barry Sonnenfeld and had an incredible cast in Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Hedaya, Judith Malina, and Christina Ricci in one of her first movie roles ever.

The film was a box office success, as it earned more than a hundred million dollars worldwide, and had a sequel a couple of years later: Addams Family Values. The original film worked pretty well with both critics and the audience, as per Rotten Tomatoes, the critics gave it a 67% percent rating, while the audience gave it a 66% rating, proving that if you’re looking to have some fun, with sight-gags, one-liners in an old school entertaining movie, this would be a perfect choice, especially if you’re also a fan of Netflix Wednesday.

You can watch The Addams Family on most streaming platforms like Netflix, AMC+, and Paramount+.

