Netflix’s Wednesday Addams Featurette Spotlights Its Dark & Twisted High School

Image Courtesy of Netflix

We’ve known for some time that Netflix was developing an Addams Family spin-off series based on the character Wednesday Addams and her years as a high school student. Netflix then released a teaser trailer on Aug. 17, 2022, giving fans a sense of the show’s comedic tone while mixing in the horror aspects that made the original Addams Family movie beloved by many.

Today, Netflix dropped a featurette that showed Legendary director Tim Burton and the showrunners discussing Nevermore Academy and how color played a huge part in separating Wednesday from everyone else in the supernatural school. The color contrast is most prevalent in one of the early concept arts for the show that had Wednesday’s dorm room divided by a spider-web window and her side drenched in nothing but black and white.

Burton, who famously departed from the original 1991 Addams Family movie due to scheduling conflicts from filming Batman Returns, is the creative force behind the Wednesday series. When discussing Burton’s involvement, production designer Mark Scruton stated that the iconic director wanted Nevermore Academy to feel like a “grounded high school” with real students despite having supernatural elements and gothic architecture infused in it.

Netflix’s Wednesday series also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman as Wednesday’s mother and father. The Addams Family spinoff is set to premiere on Nov. 23 and will consist of eight episodes.

Related Posts