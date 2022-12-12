When Does Season 2 of Wednesday Come Out on Netflix?

The Addams Family resurrected and shook the streaming world. The Tim Burton show entered many homes and left people wanting more after season 1 ended with a cliffhanger. Here’s what we know regarding when season 2 of Wednesday comes out on Netflix.

Is There Going to be a Wednesday Season 2?

Wednesday Season 2 has yet to be announced by Netflix yet. In fact, there’s no official confirmation that the show will even be getting a second season at this point.

However, according to the streaming platform, Wednesday broke the Stranger Things season 4 record of 335 million hours of viewing worldwide in its opening week for an English language series on the platform with 341.2 million hours. Moreover, it went ahead and broke its own record a week later by reaching 400 million hours in just one week.

As there’s no doubt about its success, it would be a shock for Netflix not to renew the show. If we take a look at other Netflix big hits, we can see a tendency to wait some time before announcing a sequel season.

For instance, Squid Game season 1 was released on Sep. 17, 2021, and, at the time, it broke every record, and still, the second season was only confirmed five months later, Jan. 20, 2022. In an interview for Variety, Miles Millar, an executive producer, said they have a clear vision for the future seasons; thus, it feels like it’s just a matter of time.

For those who don’t know, Wednesday is based upon the character Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family, which stars Jenna Ortega, and focuses on her journey as a student and through adolescence. In season 1, the iconic character is learning how to master her psychic abilities as she tries to prevent a murder spree and solve a supernatural mystery that has haunted her parents for more than 20 years.

This is everything we know so far regarding when season 2 of Wednesday comes out on Netflix. Be sure to check out our other content related to Wednesday at Twinfinite.

