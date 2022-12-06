All Rewards & Items in Overwatch 2 Season 2 Battle Pass
That Mythic Junker Queen skin at the end is certainly worth putting in the effort to clear the battle pass.
A new season has started in Overwatch 2, and of course, there is a new battle pass for all players to work through. We have gone through it and are excited to share with you all of the new unlockables available. Here are all the rewards and items in the Overwatch 2 Season 2 battle pass.
Overwatch 2 Season 2 All Battle Pass Rewards
There are once again 80 tiers to the battle pass spread amongst eight pages. Buying the base battle pass is 1,00 Overwatch coins ($9.99), but there is also the option to buy the premium pass that will move you ahead 20 tiers from wherever you are for 2,200 Overwatch Coins ($19.99).
You have 62 days remaining to finish the battle pass, after which none of the items below (Ramattra excluded) will be available ever again.
In total, there are 85 to be earned as part of the season 2 battle pass across the following item types:
- 1 20% XP Increase
- 1 Hero
- 9 Skins
- 4 Emotes
- 5 Souvenirs
- 5 Weapon Charms
- 8 Victory Poses
- 14 Voice Lines
- 15 Sprays
- 4 Highlight Intros
- 11 Player Icons
- 8 Name Cards
Page 1
- Tier 1 (must purchase the pass to unlock the following automatically)
- Ramattra Hero Unlock
- Bug Hero Legendary Soldier 76 Skin
- Cerberus Epic Weapon Charm
- +20% XP Boost
- Tier 2: Cerberus Rare Player Icon
- Tier 3: Trident Rare Name Card
- Tier 4: How High Common Wrecking Ball Voice Line
- Tier 5: Graceful Stroll Epic Widowmaker Emote
- Tier 6: Poised Rare Widowmaker Victory Pose
- Tier 7: Bug Hero Common Soldier 76 Spray
- Tier 8: Unleashed Epic Hanzo Highlight Intro
- Tier 9: Call Me Cyclops Common Ana Voice Line
- Tier 10: Cobra Queen Epic Symmetra Skin
Page 2
- Tier 11: Botanist Rare Player Icon
- Tier 12: Bug Hero Rare Name Card
- Tier 13: Gotcha Epic Junkrat Highlight Intro
- Tier 14: Tactical Kick Common Soldier 76 Spray
- Tier 15: Lyre Epic Weapon Charm
- Tier 16: God of the Sea Common Ramattra Spray
- Tier 17: Locked and Loaded Rare Reaper Victory Pose
- Tier 18: Divine Fire Common Moira Voice Line
- Tier 19: Bug Hero Rare Player Icon
- Tier 20: Poseidon Legendary Ramattra Skin
Page 3
- Tier 21: Queen Cobra Rare Player Icon
- Tier 22: Bullet Barrier Common Symmetra Spray
- Tier 23: Pegasus Epic Souvenir
- Tier 24: Casual Torbjorn Rare Victory Pose
- Tier 25: Smited or Smitten Common Junker Queen Voice Line
- Tier 26: Stepping Stones Epic Sigma Emote
- Tier 27: Extra! Common Tracer Spray
- Tier 28: Dance Machine Rare Name Card
- Tier 29: Midas Touch Common Sombra Voice Line
- Tier 30: Botanist Legendary Ana Skin
Page 4
- Tier 31: Dance Machine Rare Player Icon
- Tier 32: Hades Common Pharah Spray
- Tier 33: Knuckles Epic Doomfist Highlight Intro
- Tier 34: Make Like Odysseus Common Kiriko Voice Line
- Tier 35: Salute Rare Soldier 76 Victory Pose
- Tier 36: Botanist Common Ana Spray
- Tier 37: Trident Epic Weapon Charm
- Tier 38: Zeus Rare Name Card
- Tier 39: Scales and the Sword Common Orisa Voice Line
- Tier 40: Dance Machine Epic Echo Skin
Page 5
- Tier 41: Street Urchin Rare Player Icon
- Tier 42: Camellia Epic Souvenir
- Tier 43: Queen Cobra Common Symmetra Spray
- Tier 44: Quick Break Rare Cassidy Victory Pose
- Tier 45:
- Ramattra Hero Unlock (if you didn’t buy the battle pass)
- Salt Epic Weapon Charm
- Tier 46: Grapes Common Junkrat Voice Line
- Tier 47: Acropolis Rare Name Card
- Tier 48: Dance Machine Common Echo Spray
- Tier 49: Man Who Enters Hell Common Sigma Voice Line
- Tier 50: Street Urchin Legendary Tracer Skin
Page 6
- Tier 51: Goddess of Thunder Common Junker Queen Spray
- Tier 52: Amphora Rare Player Icon
- Tier 53: Breaking News Epic Souvenir
- Tier 54: Shape Up Common Soldier 76 Voice Line
- Tier 55: Trident Epic Ramattra Emote
- Tier 56: Street Urchin Common Tracer Spray
- Tier 57: Botanist Rare Name Card
- Tier 58: Tracer-thon Common Tracer Voice Line
- Tier 59: Victory Sign Rare Winston Victory Pose
- Tier 60: Hades Legendary Pharah Skin
Page 7
- Tier 61: Poseidomari Rare Player Icon
- Tier 62: Justice is Cruel Common Ramattra Voice Line
- Tier 63: Cerberus Rare Name Card
- Tier 64: Olympus Common Spray
- Tier 65: Area Sweep Epic Baptiste Emote
- Tier 66: Groovin’ Rare Echo Victory Pose
- Tier 67: Push a Rock Common Kiriko Voice Line
- Tier 68: Winged Helm Epic Souvenir
- Tier 69: Plutomari Rare Player Icon
- Tier 70: Primordial Epic Ramattra Skin
Page 8
- Tier 71: Infernal Rockets Common Pharah Spray
- Tier 72: Laurel Wreath Rare Player Icon
- Tier 73: Real Life Common Hanzo Voice Line
- Tier 74: Medusa Epic Souvenir
- Tier 75: Gorgon Coin Epic Weapon Charm
- Tier 76: Poseidon Common Ramattra Spray
- Tier 77: Newspaper Rare Tracer Victory Pose
- Tier 78: Photon Barrier Epic Symmetra Highlight Intro
- Tier 79: Queen Cobra Rare Name Card
- Tier 80:
- Zeus Mythic Junker Queen Skin
- Shockimari Rare Player Icon
- Zeus Common Spray
That is every single item that is part of the Overwatch 2 Season 2 battle pass. If you didn’t manage to unlock her last season, we have a guide for how to get Kiriko in Season 2 so that you can enjoy the numerous items specifically for her in the season 2 battle pass.
