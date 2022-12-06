All Rewards & Items in Overwatch 2 Season 2 Battle Pass

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

That Mythic Junker Queen skin at the end is certainly worth putting in the effort to clear the battle pass.

A new season has started in Overwatch 2, and of course, there is a new battle pass for all players to work through. We have gone through it and are excited to share with you all of the new unlockables available. Here are all the rewards and items in the Overwatch 2 Season 2 battle pass.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 All Battle Pass Rewards

There are once again 80 tiers to the battle pass spread amongst eight pages. Buying the base battle pass is 1,00 Overwatch coins ($9.99), but there is also the option to buy the premium pass that will move you ahead 20 tiers from wherever you are for 2,200 Overwatch Coins ($19.99).

You have 62 days remaining to finish the battle pass, after which none of the items below (Ramattra excluded) will be available ever again.

In total, there are 85 to be earned as part of the season 2 battle pass across the following item types:

1 20% XP Increase

1 Hero

9 Skins

4 Emotes

5 Souvenirs

5 Weapon Charms

8 Victory Poses

14 Voice Lines

15 Sprays

4 Highlight Intros

11 Player Icons

8 Name Cards

Page 1

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Tier 1 (must purchase the pass to unlock the following automatically) Ramattra Hero Unlock Bug Hero Legendary Soldier 76 Skin Cerberus Epic Weapon Charm +20% XP Boost

Tier 2: Cerberus Rare Player Icon

Tier 3: Trident Rare Name Card

Tier 4: How High Common Wrecking Ball Voice Line

Tier 5: Graceful Stroll Epic Widowmaker Emote

Tier 6: Poised Rare Widowmaker Victory Pose

Tier 7: Bug Hero Common Soldier 76 Spray

Tier 8: Unleashed Epic Hanzo Highlight Intro

Tier 9: Call Me Cyclops Common Ana Voice Line

Tier 10: Cobra Queen Epic Symmetra Skin

Page 2

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Tier 11: Botanist Rare Player Icon

Tier 12: Bug Hero Rare Name Card

Tier 13: Gotcha Epic Junkrat Highlight Intro

Tier 14: Tactical Kick Common Soldier 76 Spray

Tier 15: Lyre Epic Weapon Charm

Tier 16: God of the Sea Common Ramattra Spray

Tier 17: Locked and Loaded Rare Reaper Victory Pose

Tier 18: Divine Fire Common Moira Voice Line

Tier 19: Bug Hero Rare Player Icon

Tier 20: Poseidon Legendary Ramattra Skin

Page 3

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Tier 21: Queen Cobra Rare Player Icon

Tier 22: Bullet Barrier Common Symmetra Spray

Tier 23: Pegasus Epic Souvenir

Tier 24: Casual Torbjorn Rare Victory Pose

Tier 25: Smited or Smitten Common Junker Queen Voice Line

Tier 26: Stepping Stones Epic Sigma Emote

Tier 27: Extra! Common Tracer Spray

Tier 28: Dance Machine Rare Name Card

Tier 29: Midas Touch Common Sombra Voice Line

Tier 30: Botanist Legendary Ana Skin

Page 4

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Tier 31: Dance Machine Rare Player Icon

Tier 32: Hades Common Pharah Spray

Tier 33: Knuckles Epic Doomfist Highlight Intro

Tier 34: Make Like Odysseus Common Kiriko Voice Line

Tier 35: Salute Rare Soldier 76 Victory Pose

Tier 36: Botanist Common Ana Spray

Tier 37: Trident Epic Weapon Charm

Tier 38: Zeus Rare Name Card

Tier 39: Scales and the Sword Common Orisa Voice Line

Tier 40: Dance Machine Epic Echo Skin

Page 5

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Tier 41: Street Urchin Rare Player Icon

Tier 42: Camellia Epic Souvenir

Tier 43: Queen Cobra Common Symmetra Spray

Tier 44: Quick Break Rare Cassidy Victory Pose

Tier 45: Ramattra Hero Unlock (if you didn’t buy the battle pass) Salt Epic Weapon Charm

Tier 46: Grapes Common Junkrat Voice Line

Tier 47: Acropolis Rare Name Card

Tier 48: Dance Machine Common Echo Spray

Tier 49: Man Who Enters Hell Common Sigma Voice Line

Tier 50: Street Urchin Legendary Tracer Skin

Page 6

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Tier 51: Goddess of Thunder Common Junker Queen Spray

Tier 52: Amphora Rare Player Icon

Tier 53: Breaking News Epic Souvenir

Tier 54: Shape Up Common Soldier 76 Voice Line

Tier 55: Trident Epic Ramattra Emote

Tier 56: Street Urchin Common Tracer Spray

Tier 57: Botanist Rare Name Card

Tier 58: Tracer-thon Common Tracer Voice Line

Tier 59: Victory Sign Rare Winston Victory Pose

Tier 60: Hades Legendary Pharah Skin

Page 7

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Tier 61: Poseidomari Rare Player Icon

Tier 62: Justice is Cruel Common Ramattra Voice Line

Tier 63: Cerberus Rare Name Card

Tier 64: Olympus Common Spray

Tier 65: Area Sweep Epic Baptiste Emote

Tier 66: Groovin’ Rare Echo Victory Pose

Tier 67: Push a Rock Common Kiriko Voice Line

Tier 68: Winged Helm Epic Souvenir

Tier 69: Plutomari Rare Player Icon

Tier 70: Primordial Epic Ramattra Skin

Page 8

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

Tier 71: Infernal Rockets Common Pharah Spray

Tier 72: Laurel Wreath Rare Player Icon

Tier 73: Real Life Common Hanzo Voice Line

Tier 74: Medusa Epic Souvenir

Tier 75: Gorgon Coin Epic Weapon Charm

Tier 76: Poseidon Common Ramattra Spray

Tier 77: Newspaper Rare Tracer Victory Pose

Tier 78: Photon Barrier Epic Symmetra Highlight Intro

Tier 79: Queen Cobra Rare Name Card

Tier 80: Zeus Mythic Junker Queen Skin Shockimari Rare Player Icon Zeus Common Spray



That is every single item that is part of the Overwatch 2 Season 2 battle pass. If you didn’t manage to unlock her last season, we have a guide for how to get Kiriko in Season 2 so that you can enjoy the numerous items specifically for her in the season 2 battle pass.

