How to Get Zeus Mythic Junker Queen Skin in Overwatch 2

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment via Twinfinite

The Zeus skin looks incredibly, but getting to it in the battle pass is no easy (or quick) feat.

Mythic skins in Overwatch 2 are a thing of beauty, and at this moment, there have only been two. While Legendary skins can give a character a new look, it’s the Mythic skins that give off extra effects. Here’s how to get the Zeus Mythic Junker Queen skin in Overwatch 2 Season 2.

How to Unlock the Zeus Mythic Junker Queen Skin in Overwatch 2 Season 2

To unlock this brand new Zeus Mythic skin for Junker Queen, you’ll need to reach tier 80 of the Season 2 battle pass. However, this isn’t a free tier, so you’ll also have to purchase the Premium battle pass for 1,000 Overwatch Coins ($9.99).

This is the final tier of the battle pass, so it will require a fair bit of XP to earn it. It is important to note that this is likely the only season that you will be able to earn this skin, for it will probably never be available to unlock through other means.

Reaching tier 80 will also unlock the Shockimari Rare Player Icon and the Zeus Common Spray. If you want a boost, you can pay 2,200 ($19.99) to get an extra 20 tiers on top of your current spot in the battle pass.

Purchasing either battle pass will reward you with several items, including a Legendary Soldier 76 skin. This will also be how you unlock Ramattra instantly without having to reach tier 45 in the battle pass.

This is everything you need to know about how to get the Zeus Mythic Junker Queen skin in Overwatch 2 Season 2. If you missed out on unlocking the new hero Kiriko last season, we have a full explanation of how to get her in Overwatch 2 Season 2.

