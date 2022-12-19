All Holiday Recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s festive recipe collection features the latest line-up of beverages and desserts to commemorate the holiday season. In addition, several dishes include simple ingredients around the realm and the newest food item from the Winter update. Here’s everything you need to know about all the holiday recipes of Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Make Holiday Recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A few holiday recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley are easy enough to make since they only need standard ingredients, like Wheat, Milk, and Ginger. However, some drink products require the player to progress further in Stitch’s quest in order to unlock Coffee Beans, a new material of the game. Here is the complete list of all the holiday recipes from the Winter update:

Holiday Recipes Ingredients Boba Tea Milk and Sugarcane Coconut Boba Tea Milk, Sugarcane, and Coconut Gooseberry Boba Tea Milk, Sugarcane, and Gooseberry Mint Boba Tea Milk, Sugarcane, and Mint Raspberry Boba Tea Milk, Sugarcane, and Raspberry Coffee Coffee Bean Latte Coffee Bean and Milk Mocha Coffee Bean, Milk, and Cocoa Bean Hot Cocoa Milk, Cocoa Bean, and Sugarcane Gingerbread House Wheat, Ginger, Sugarcane, Vanilla, and Eggs Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies Wheat and Ginger Fruitcake Wheat and any Fruit (x3) Yule Log Wheat, Vanilla, Cocoa Bean, and Cherry

If you are unsure of how to get these items, you can buy some goods at Remy’s restaurant, such as Milk and Eggs. As for the other ingredients, fruits and herbs can be found around the Valley and are not available at any stores. For example, Vanilla spawns in Sunlit Plateau, and Ginger can be picked up from the grounds of the Forgotten Lands.

The last item, Sugarcane, can only be purchased at Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach, which costs 29 Star Coins. However, you can also obtain the seed version for five Star Coins and harvest them in seven minutes.

So there you have it, this is all the holiday recipes of Disney Dreamlight Valley. Before you go, you can check out the relevant links below, including our guides on the Yule Goat recipe and how to get the Golden Potato.

