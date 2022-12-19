How to Unlock Stitch Quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Stitch is one of the most complex residents of Disney Dreamlight Valley because of his various requirements for each mission. On top of that, a few prerequisites include a hidden feature that players will need to figure out for themselves to trigger the creature’s Friendship quests. So, if you are currently stuck on these tasks, we’ll show you how to unlock Stitch’s quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Unlock Stitch Friendship Level 2 Quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

When players reach Level 2 in Stitch’s Friendship rank, they will see a hidden requirement in the Quest section of Disney Dreamlight Valley, seen above.

The only way to unlock this mission is by finding a Vandalized Sign of Donald Duck in the Peaceful Meadow. In some cases, these objects will not spawn in the Valley, so you must reload the game to trigger its appearance. Then, players can look around the Peaceful Meadow to obtain any of the three signs. Although you only need one at this point, you can collect all three items to help you in the next part of the task.

The first Vandalized Sign is on the left side of the meadow near the entrance to Dazzle Beach:

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Another object can be found at the main entryway to the beach in front of the stairs:

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

The last Vandalized Sign of Stitch’s quest is next to WALL-E’s garden:

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

In return, you’ll unlock the Goodness Level Check mission of Disney Dreamlight Valley, where you must repair the signs to assist Stitch.

How to Unlock Stitch Friendship Level 4 Quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Very Sleepy Stitch quest can be unlocked when players find a Coffee Cup in the Peaceful Meadow. You can find this item near this character waypoint on the map:

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

This particular task also features a new ingredient, Coffee Beans, which can be used to make drink recipes at the Cooking Station.

How to Unlock Stitch Friendship Level 10 Quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Players must at least wait a day to unlock Stitch’s Friendship Level 10 quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Therefore, you’ll need to check on this mission at a later time to trigger the next phase of this character’s storyline. Those who want to use the fast-forward mechanic should know that this process is extremely risky since it can corrupt save files.

Upon completion, players will gain Stitch’s Little Red Ship, a furniture item that can be placed anywhere in the realm.

That does it for our guide on how to unlock all of Stitch’s quests in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guides on how to complete the Ho! Ho! Ho! duty and all Festive Star Path rewards.

