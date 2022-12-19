How to Get Coffee Beans in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Brew some coffee recipes with the newest ingredient of Disney Dreamlight Valley.
The Winter update of Disney Dreamlight Valley introduces a new ingredient, Coffee Beans, which can be used in various recipes. But, unlike other items, this specific product does not include a description of its primary location, preventing players from acquiring this latest material. In this guide, we’ll show you how to get Coffee Beans in Disney Dreamlight Valley to expand your meal collection.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Coffee Beans Guide
Players can get Coffee Beans in Disney Dreamlight Valley by planting a Coffee Tree in Stitch’s Friendship quest, Very Sleepy Stitch. Those who haven’t acquired this character must find three socks to place his home in the realm. For more information, you can check out our how to get Stitch guide.
To unlock the Very Sleepy Stitch storyline, players must meet the following requirements:
- Recruit Remy and WALL-E.
- Reach Level 4 Friendship rank with Stitch.
- Unlock Glade of Trust.
- Find a Coffee Cup in the Peaceful Meadow.
After you’ve done these steps, you can start helping Stitch with his latest Friendship request of Disney Dreamlight Valley.
How to Complete Very Sleepy Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley
If you need some help with the Very Sleepy Stitch mission, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to finish this task:
- Find a Coffee Cup near WALL-E’s garden.
You can find the item at this character waypoint in the Peaceful Meadow:
- Give the Coffee Cup to WALL-E.
- Talk to Stitch.
- Give WALL-E the Dried-Out Coffee Sapling.
- Gather materials to plant the Coffee Tree.
To make the Coffee Tree in the Very Sleepy Stitch quest, you must collect 25 Pebbles and 25 Clay. In addition, players need to craft a Sack with 15 Fiber and five Soil.
- Talk to WALL-E.
- Go to a Crafting Station to make a Coffee Sapling.
- Plant the Coffee Sapling in the Glade of Trust.
You can use the Miracle Growth Elixir to speed up the harvesting process.
- Collect the Coffee Beans from the tree.
- Talk to Remy.
- Brew a Coffee recipe for Stitch.
Players can put one Coffee Bean in the cooking pot to make a Coffee dish for Stitch.
- Give the dish to Stitch.
Once you give the drink to Stitch, Coffee Beans will be ready to harvest from trees in the Glade of Trust. Furthermore, players can create more recipes with this ingredient, such as a Latte or Mocha.
That’s everything you need to know about how to get Coffee Beans in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guides on how to get Woody and Buzz Lightyear.
