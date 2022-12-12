All Festive Star Path Items in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Screenshot via Twinfinite

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Festive Star Path showcases the latest line-up of holiday-themed items that can turn your realm into a winter wonderland. With these products, players can design festive outfits, decorate their homes, and change villager clothes to match the season. So, if you want a sneak peek of these rewards, here are all the Festive Star Path items of Disney Dreamlight Valley.

All Festive Star Path Rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Festive Star Path has two different types of currency: Moonstones and Tokens. The first option is primarily for the Premium version of Disney Dreamlight Valley, featuring exclusive products, such as resident outfits and Disney-themed Motifs to design clothes. Players can get Moonstones by locating blue chests around the Valley or purchasing them through the in-game store. As for Tokens, you must complete Dreamlight duties, like hanging out with Moana for an hour or petting five Animal Companions, to be rewarded with this currency.

To obtain the entire Festive Star Path collection, you must acquire both types of currency since the game requires you to buy three items on each page to unlock the next section. For instance, those who want to purchase products from page five need to get three objects from page four to access these rewards.

Here is a compilation of all the rewards you can earn in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Festive Star Path:

All Festive Star Path Premium Rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

When players unlock the Premium Festive Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley, they can get the following items:

Besides these products, players can earn additional Moonstones on several pages of the Festive Star Path. Furthermore, if you have any extra Tokens, you can change them into Moonstones to use for the next season in the game.

That does it for our guide on all items in the Festive Star Path. For more Disney Dreamlight Valley content, you can explore the relevant links below, including our guides about the Raspberry Boba Tea recipe and how to change villager clothes.

