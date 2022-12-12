Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Since the release of Disney Dreamlight Valley, fans have been waiting for an update that allows them to customize villager clothing. Fortunately, players finally get the chance to personalize outfits with the newest Dream Style gameplay, featuring themed fashion items for selected characters. In this guide, we’ll help you with this latest mechanic by showing you how to change villager clothes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Changing Villager Clothes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Before we get into how to change villager clothing, players should obtain an outfit from the latest Star Path since each season will typically include various fashion products for several characters. However, you will need to purchase the Premium Star Path and complete Dreamlight duties for Tokens in order to unlock these items in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The only resident who does not require this procedure is Ariel, thanks to an update that can alter her human and mermaid form.

Now that you know how to acquire clothing for villagers, here’s a step-by-step guide on changing their outfits:

Press the designated button to open the menu. Select the ‘Collection’ section. Go to the ‘Characters’ tab. Residents with the Dream Style feature will have a shirt icon. Choose a character to change their outfit. Currently, a limited number of villagers can change their style: Merlin, Mickey Mouse, and Ariel. Change a villager’s outfit with the Dream Style mechanic.

Once you select a Dream Style, you can check out the new look and take a picture with the character in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s photo mode. Unfortunately, the remaining villagers do not have this option available, so players must wait until another Star Path includes another collection of outfits for the season.

So there you have it, this is how to change villager clothes in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Before you go, be sure to check out the relevant links below, including our guide on how to get a Golden Potato.

