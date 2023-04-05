How to Unlock Simba & Nala in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image Source: Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Pride of the Valley update features the return of two beloved characters from the Lion King franchise, Simba and Nala. Not only can players interact with the royal beasts, but they can also explore the majestic Pride Rock lands in the newest unlockable realm. So, if you want to welcome these residents, we’ll show you how to get Simba and Nala in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to Get Nala in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To get Simba and Nala, players must first go to Dream Castle to locate a new door and unlock it with 10,000 Dreamlight. You can acquire this resource by completing various tasks, missions, and other activities around the Valley. From there, players can begin exploring the Lion King realm, where they will find the animals roaming around it.

You’ll first encounter Nala when entering the land and begin her quest, Eyes in the Dark, shortly after. You can follow this step-by-step guide to help her in this mission, as well as encounter Simba along the way.

Dig out the dried thorn bushes. Players must use their trusty shovel to uncover Thorn Bush seeds around the initial location of the Lion King realm. Plant and water the seeds in the five holes near the ledge. Dig out the large stump barrier with the shovel to enter the cave. Use your pickaxe on a rock to lower the log near the waterfall. Go across the log to find Simba. Reunite Simba and Nala. Use your fishing rod to get Slimy Bugs from golden spots in the river. Return to the dried-out oasis in the realm’s initial location to dig up Colorful Bugs. Find the Red Bugs. Go back to where you found Simba to find stumps with the bugs. Catch the bugs by picking them up. Go to Dreamlight Valley to cook three Bug Platters. The Bug Platter recipe requires two Colorful Bugs, two Red Bugs, and one Slimy Bug. Give the dishes to Nala. Go back to Dreamlight Valley and talk to Scrooge McDuck. Repair the Sound System Players must acquire 10 Softwood, five Hardwood, and two Iron Ingots to make the build. Give the Sound System to Nala. Place the Pride Rock house in the Valley and converse with Scrooge McDuck.

After you complete the exchange with Scrooge McDuck in Dreamlight Valley, you can welcome Nala to the Valley and head back to the Lion King realm to begin Simba’s mission.

How to Get Simba in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In the Stars to Guide Us quest, you must help Simba by making Rafiki’s Walking Stick. Players can craft this recipe with five Softwood, five Fiber, and two Purified Night Shards. As a result, you can place the tool on the stone mound near Simba:

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

Simba will then ask you to help restore part of the kingdom by planting seeds, which can be found in the following areas across the Lion King realm:

Jungle Fern seeds: The river

Waterfall seeds: Waterfall areas

Clearing seeds: Simba’s initial location

All you’ll need to do is dig up any sparkling objects around these destinations and plant them around the dried-out oasis. However, players must clear out the debris with their pickaxe to free the water source in the surrounding area.

Image Source: Gameloft via Twinfinite

In return, Simba will now go with you to Dreamlight Valley, where you can participate in other Lion King-theme questlines.

That does it for our guide on how to get Simba and Nala. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the latest news on a new travel mechanic.

