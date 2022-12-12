Screenshot via Twinfinite

The latest Winter update of Disney Dreamlight Valley introduces a new collection of recipes to celebrate the holiday season. With this debut, players can make hot and cold beverages to give to residents, consume for Energy, or sell them for profit at Goofy’s Stall. So, if you are wondering how to make Raspberry Boba Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley, we’ll show you which ingredients you’ll need for this recipe, along with other flavored drinks.

Raspberry Boba Tea Recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Raspberry Boba Tea recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley mandates three ingredients: Milk, Sugarcane, and Raspberry. Milk can be purchased at Remy’s restaurant for 230 Star Coins, while Sugarcane can be bought at Dazzle Beach for 29 Star Coins. Alternatively, players may obtain Sugarcane seeds at the same establishment for the small price of five Star Coins or simply pick them up at WALL-E’s garden. As for Raspberries, they can be found in bushes within the Plaza or the Peaceful Meadow.

According to the information from the Meals tab, Raspberry Boba Tea can be sold for 377 Star Coins at Goofy’s Stall and provides players with +1203 Energy to prevent exhaustion.

How to Make All Boba Tea Recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Those who want to make more Boba Tea recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley can follow along with this table to see the required ingredients, how much they sell for, and their Energy stats:

Boba Tea Recipe Ingredients Profit Energy Boba Tea (Regular) Milk and Sugarcane 323 Star Coins +714 Energy Coconut Boba Tea Milk, Sugarcane, and Coconut 406 Star Coins +1653 Energy Gooseberry Boba Tea Milk, Sugarcane, and Gooseberry 418 Star Coins +1833 Energy Mint Boba Tea Milk, Sugarcane, and Mint 460 Star Coins +1032 Energy

Players can pick from trees in Dazzle Beach to collect Coconuts, which typically respawn every 30 minutes. Like Raspberries, Gooseberries are harvestable from bushes in Frosted Heights and the Forgotten Lands. Lastly, Mint is available at Frosted Heights, but these ingredients do not have a high spawn rate.

That does it for our guide on how to make Raspberry Boba Tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more content, you can check out the relevant links below, including our guides about how to get outfits for villagers and the Yule Goat crafting recipe.

