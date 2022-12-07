How to Make Yule Goat in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Decorate the realm with the latest holiday items of Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Winter update features the latest lineup of festive items to celebrate the holiday season. This newest collection includes seasonal decorations, such as a cozy fireplace, a Mickey Mouse Wintery rug, and fashionable outfits for villagers. But, if you want to commemorate the holiday season even more, we’ll show you how to make the Yule Goat in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Crafting the Yule Goat in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Players must obtain 50 Wheat and two Fabrics to make a Yule Goat in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Fortunately, Wheat is one of the easiest crops to get in the game since it only costs one Star Coin at Goofy’s Stall, and it is the fastest-growing ingredient. On the other hand, Fabric may take a bit longer to obtain because you’ll need to harvest 10 Cotton.
Cotton seeds can be purchased at Goofy’s Stall in Sunlit Plateau for 42 Star Coins. Those who haven’t unlocked this part of the realm must acquire a considerable amount of Dreamlight to get rid of the Night Thorns blockage. Once you buy the Cotton seeds and place them on the ground, you should immediately water them. This process can take around 25 minutes in real-time, and you will need to water them again to harvest the ingredients.
Players must take these items and use them at the nearest crafting table:
The Yule Goat can be placed outside or inside your home through the Furniture tab. In addition, players can acquire more holiday items from the Festive Star Path, like Santa’s Gift-Laden Sleigh, the Grand Tree of Holiday Cheer, and the Merry Mickey villager outfit.
That does it for our guide on how to make the Yule Goat in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more content, you can explore the relevant links below, including our guides about how to get Woody and Buzz Lightyear.
