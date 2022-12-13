How to Get Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Experiment 626 is here to cause some mischief in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
The adorable alien, Stitch, has finally arrived in Disney Dreamlight Valley, along with new missions to continue the magical storyline of the game. However, when players begin their adventures in the realm, the character is nowhere to be found, and there aren’t many hints about his whereabouts. So, if you need help with this quest, we’ll show you how to get Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Unlocking Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley
To find Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must find three socks around the realm to pinpoint his location. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to find each required item for this crucial mission of the game:
- Find a sock at Dazzle Beach.
Players can find a sock near this character waypoint in Dreamlight Valley:
- Give the item to Donald Duck.
- Clear the trash at Donald Duck’s house to look for clues.
- Wait five days.
Donald will need to analyze the Strange Device for five days to trigger the next part of this Disney Dreamlight Valley quest. Fast travel is not recommended since this procedure has been known to corrupt save files.
- Pick up Goofy’s sock at Peaceful Meadow.
The following sock location is near a pond in Peaceful Meadow:
- Hand over the Chewed-Up Sock to Goofy.
- Get rid of the trash at Goofy’s house.
- Bring the Blue Fur to Donald Duck.
- Wait five more days.
- Find the last sock at Forest of Valor.
After players wait five days, the last sock will be in Forest of Valor:
- Give the item to Merlin.
- Remove the trash at Merlin’s home.
- Hand over the Mysterious Claw to Donald Duck.
- Place the Homing Beacon on Skull Rock.
The Skull Rock can be found at Dazzle Beach:
- Talk to Stitch and Donald Duck.
- Unlock Stitch’s home.
You must give Scrooge McDuck 10,000 Star Coins to place his house in Dreamlight Valley.
Once you complete all these steps, Stitch will be available for friendship requests and story missions in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For instance, players can obtain the new ingredient, Coffee Beans, in the character’s storyline, ‘A Very Sleepy Stitch.’ You can also level up your relationship with Stitch to unlock more quests and acquire themed items with each rank.
That’s everything you need to know about how to get Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley. If you want to unlock other characters from the Winter update, you can check out our guides on how to get Woody and Buzz Lightyear. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional content.
