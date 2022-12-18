How to Complete A Home for the Holidays Duty in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Obtain a new festive item by completing this quest of Disney Dreamlight Valley.
The newest holiday update of Disney Dreamlight Valley includes various duties that players can participate in to earn valuable rewards. One in particular is the A Home for the Holidays quest, which requires you to make five mysterious items to unlock the Winter Carpet. Here’s how to complete A Home for the Holidays duty in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Disney Dreamlight Valley A Home for the Holidays Duty Guide
Players can complete the A Home for the Holidays mission by placing five festive products in their house. Any item from the latest Disney Dreamlight Valley Winter update will count as a “festive” object, including the Yule Goat and Tree of Holiday Cheer. Here is a complete list of all the objects you can use for this duty:
- Classic Snowman
- Haughty Snowman
- Snow Lady
- Snow Kid
- Holiday Feast Chair
- Holiday Feast Plate and Cutlery
- Kinara
- Menorah
- Tree of Holiday Cheer
- Yule Goat
Some items are more accessible than others since they don’t mandate as many ingredients. For example, the Menorah crafting recipe only needs one Gold Ingot and nine Soya, while the Kinara requires three Softwood and seven Soya. Players can also place down five of the same product as long as it is classified as a holiday-themed object.
If you want to try out other crafting recipes, you must collect a hefty amount of Fabric, a material that can be made with Cotton. Cotton seeds are available at Goofy’s Stall in Sunlit Plateau and will typically grow in 25 minutes. In return, players can make items like the Holiday Feast Chair, various Snowmen, and the Holiday Feast Plate and Cutlery.
Once you put down five festive objects, you can claim the Winter Carpet reward in the Village tab of the Dreamlight section:
Now that you know how to complete A Home for the Holidays in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can decorate your home with these unique products. Before you go, be sure to check out the relevant links below, including our guides on how to change villager clothes and all Festive Star Path rewards.
