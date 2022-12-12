Screenshot via Twinfinite

The Gingerbread House is the newest recipe from Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Winter update. Compared to other meals, this dish provides players with a substantial amount of Energy due to its five-star rating. Here’s everything you need to know about how to make a Gingerbread House in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Gingerbread House Recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make the Gingerbread House in Disney Dreamlight Valley, players must place the following ingredients into the cooking pot:

Ginger

Wheat

Egg

Sugarcane

Vanilla

Since the Gingerbread House requires a lot of ingredients, we’ll show you how to get each item. The first product, Ginger, can be picked up in the Forgotten Lands, one of the last unlockable areas of the game. Those who haven’t cleared the pathway to this location must exchange 15,000 Dreamlight to get rid of the Night Thorns debris.

Wheat is one of the easiest ingredients to obtain in Disney Dreamlight Valley since you can buy it for three Star Coins at Goofy’s Stall. Players can also purchase the seed version for one Star Coin, which they can harvest in under one minute. The next item, Eggs, can be bought at Remy’s restaurant for 220 Star Coins, while Vanilla can only be picked up from Sunlit Plateau.

Finally, players can acquire Sugarcane and Sugarcane seeds from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach or pick them up from WALL-E’s garden for free. If WALL-E does not have Sugarcane, you may have to upgrade his location by interacting with Scrooge McDuck’s sign.

Now that you know how to make a Gingerbread House, you can replenish your Energy with this dish or give it to a resident of Dreamlight Valley. While you are here, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guides on how to get Woody and Buzz Lightyear.

Related Posts