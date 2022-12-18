How to Complete Ho! Ho! Ho! Duty in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Celebrate the holiday season with this festive quest from Disney Dreamlight Valley.
The Ho! Ho! Ho! quest is one of the latest tasks in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Winter update, featuring new crafting recipes and a festive cosmetic reward. However, when players take a look at this particular mission, there isn’t a description of what it actually entails. So, if you are currently facing this issue, we’ll show you how to complete the Ho! Ho! Ho! duty in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Ho! Ho! Ho! Duty Guide
To complete the Ho! Ho! Ho! task in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must collect wrapping paper around Scrooge McDuck’s store and provide gifts to 10 residents by using these items. A few players have mentioned that the wrapping paper will only spawn two times a day, so it will undoubtedly take some time to finish this mission. Here is an example of what to look for around Scrooge McDuck’s shop:
After you obtain the wrapping paper, you can go to a Crafting table to create one of the following items: a Shiny Gift, Naughty Gift, Delicious Gift, and Handcrafted Gift. You can check out the required ingredients for each recipe here:
|Crafting Recipe
|Ingredients
|Shiny Gift
|Festive Wrapping Paper, Shiny Ruby, and Shiny Emerald
|Naughty Gift
|Festive Wrapping Paper and Coal
|Delicious Gift
|Festive Wrapping Paper, Hot Cocoa, and Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies
|Handcrafted Gift
|Festive Wrapping Paper and Holiday Feast Chair
Those who craft these products must give them to 10 different residents of Dreamlight Valley in order to finish the Ho! Ho! Ho! duty (it doesn’t matter which ones you give them.) As a result, players will be rewarded with the Pile of Gifts, similar to the Big Pile of Gifts item in the Festive Star Path.
That does it for our guide on how to complete the Ho! Ho! Ho! duty in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more content, you can explore the relevant links below, including our guides on how to get Stitch and the Yule Goat crafting recipe.
