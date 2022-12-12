How to Complete the Cookie Taste Test in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Finish the Cookie Taste Test to claim a cosmetic reward in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Each season of Disney Dreamligh Valley has a set of duties that players can participate in to earn valuable rewards and cosmetic accessories. So, now that the Winter update has been released, you can try out the new holiday-themed challenges, including the Cookie Taste Test, Ho! Ho! Ho!, and A Home for the Holidays. In this guide, we’ll focus on how to complete the Cookie Taste Test in Disney Dreamlight Valley to help you unlock the latest festive item.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Cookie Taste Test Guide
Players can complete the Cookie Taste Test Dreamlight duty by making three different types of cookies and consuming them. There are five recipes you can choose from to finish the challenge: Biscuits, Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies, “My Hero” Cookies, Chocolate Chip Cookies, and Wonderland Cookies. If you want to know how to create these dishes in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here are all the ingredients for these meals:
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Biscuits
|Wheat, Sugarcane, and Butter
|Minnie’s Gingerbread Cookies
|Wheat and Ginger
|“My Hero” Cookies
|Butter, Wheat, and any Sweet (Cocoa Bean or Vanilla)
|Chocolate Chip Cookies
|Wheat, Cocoa Bean, Sugarcane, and Butter
|Wonderland Cookies
|Butter, Sugarcane, Vanilla, and Wheat
Wheat can be bought at Dazzle Beach for three Star Coins, while Butter is available at Remy’s restaurant for 190 Star Coins. As for other ingredients, players can purchase Sugarcane for 29 Star Coins at Dazzle Beach or obtain Sugarcane seeds for five Star Coins. This product typically grows in seven minutes, but you must water it twice to harvest it successfully.
Sweet ingredients, like Vanilla and Ginger, can only be picked up from the ground and are not available at Goofy’s Stall. For example, players can find Ginger at the Forgotten Lands and Vanilla in Sunlit Plateau. Lastly, Cocoa Beans spawn on trees in the Glade of Trust and Sunlit Plateau.
After you make three different types of cookie meals, go into your inventory and eat each dish to complete the Cookie Taste Test. From there, players should see select the ‘Village’ tab and claim the Festive Candy Ears reward:
So there you have it; this is how to complete the Cookie Taste Test in Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more content, you can explore the relevant links below, including our guides about how to make Raspberry Boba Tea and all Festive Star Path items.
