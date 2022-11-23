Bombirdier is among the Generation 9 newbies to debut in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea Region. With its Flying/Dark Type Pokemon, Bombirdier makes a decent choice to add to your team. Plus, to fully complete the Paldea Pokedex, you’ll need to have successfully caught a Bombirdier, but we’ve got you covered on everything you’ll need to know about this. Follow along below for everything you need to know about where to find and catch Bombirdier in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

Where to Find & Catch Bombirdier in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As indicated on the map below, Bombirdier is found in a large portion of Western Paldea. Be sure to search within the habitats highlighted in yellow, as these are the only locations you can find it. For the convenience of narrowing your search down to specific areas, here is a list of everywhere Bombirdier can be found:

South Province (Area Six)

West Province (Area One & Three)

West Paldean Sea

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Keep in mind that Bombirdier is most commonly found hanging out by beach rocks and flying over the sea throughout the day. This can make it tricky to approach for battle, so the best way to go about this would be using the inspect feature with the ZL button to lock on to the wild Bombirdier and then throw your Pokeball at it to initiate battle. From here, you can continue your capture process as usual, and Bombirdier should be added to your collection of caught Pokemon in no time.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Bombirdier in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. For more information, tips, and gameplay guides to help you on your journey across Paldea, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a large collection of topics that will provide answers to your burning questions about the game, such as where to find and catch Nymble, where to find all Squawkabilly forms, and how to catch Iron Hands.

