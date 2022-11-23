How to Catch Iron Hands in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Iron Hands is a Fighting/Electric-type Paradox Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Iron Hands’ ability is known as Quark Drive, which boosts the Pokemon’s most proficient stat on Electric Terrain, or if the Pokemon is holding Booster Energy. Similar to a few other Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, Iron Hands has no evolutions. If you’re wondering how to obtain Iron Hands in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then your search ends here. So, without any further delay, let’s dive deep into the details.

Where to Find Iron Hands in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Similar to other Paradox Pokemon, Iron Hands can be commonly found in the cliff zones of The Great Crater of Paldea (Area Zero). We recommend looking around Research Stations 1, 2, and 3 to easily find Iron Hands. This region can only be accessed after finishing Victory Road, Path of Legends, and Starfall Street.

If you’re planning to battle with Iron Hands in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, then you must note that this Pokemon is weak to the ground, psychic, and fairy-type Pokemon. Besides this, Iron Hands resists electric, bug, rock, dark and steel-type Pokemon.

Iron Hands Stats and Abilities in Pokemon Scarlet & Violent

Iron Hands’ ability is called Quark Drive, which boosts the Pokemon’s most proficient stat on Electric Terrain, or if the Pokemon is holding Booster Energy. Here are the base stats of Iron Hands:

HP : 154

: 154 Attack : 140

: 140 Defense : 108

: 108 Special Attack : 50

: 50 Special Defense : 68

: 68 Speed : 50

: 50 Total Combat Points: 570

That’s everything you need to know about catching Iron Hands in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. For more helpful guides, tips, and tricks for the game, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of knowledge that can assist you on your journey throughout Paldea, such as an explanation of the auto-battle mechanic, how to get Thunder Stones, and where to find and catch Tinkatink.

