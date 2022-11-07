Like the other major platforms, Nintendo has joined the rest of the consoles with its own premium online service for the Nintendo Switch, aptly named “Nintendo Switch Online.” It is by no means a necessary service for using your Nintendo Switch; most of your catalog can be enjoyed to its fullest without using multiplayer features. However, you may want to consider purchasing Nintendo Switch Online, anyway.

For starters, its individual membership plan is dirt cheap at just $3.99 a month, though you can pay even less by opting for the 12-month membership for $19.99. What you get in return, depending on the tier, is access to online multiplayer for paid titles, cloud saving, special offers, DLC, and even a library of SNES, NES, N64, and SEGA Genesis games at no extra charge. It’s a pretty sweet deal, to be honest.

Does that pique your interest? Good, because we’ve crafted a quiz just for you. It features a series of questions to help you decide what Nintendo Switch Online subscription you should get. If that sounds good to you, take this quiz to find out.

What Nintendo Switch Online Subscription Should You Get? Take This Quiz to Find Out Start quiz Continue

So, what Nintendo Online subscription did you get from taking this quiz? Was it what you were hoping for? If so, we also have a series of guides to help iron out the little details, such as all N64 games in the Expansion Pack as well as how to get Platinum Points, which have an even greater use with the Expansion Pack.

Related Posts