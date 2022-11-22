Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters Reveals “Duty Eternal” DLC With Dreadnought & More

Today publisher Frontier Foundry and developer Complex Games announced the first DLD for the popular Warhammer 40K game Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate Daemonhunters.

The DLC is titled “Duty Eternal” and just by reading the title, you’ll probably be able to guess what its main feature is. It will be released for PC (both on Steam and Epic Games Store) on Dec. 6 priced at $14.99/£12.99/€14.99. depending on where you live.

If the title did not ring a bell, the main feature I mentioned above is a brand new class, the Venerable Dreadnought, a super-powerful exoskeleton that doubles as a tomb holding the crippled body and soul of a critically wounded space marine.

That being said, the new unit is not the only feature brought by the DLC. A new strain of the Bloom named “Technophage” has appeared, and the Grey Knights have to ally with the tech-priests of the Adeptus Mechanicus to combat this threat in dedicated missions that will also be the most challenging in the game. As such, they will also be the only ones that let you field the Dreadnought as a fifth squad member, which leaves the balance of existing missions unaffected.

The Technophage missions remix existing maps and objectives with higher reinforcement numbers, new Warp Surge conditions, and harder consequences for failure. Of course, they also grant better rewards.

Dreadnoughts are highly customizable with different arms carrying a variety of weapons, and you can even entomb one of your fallen space marines in it.

Yet, the Dreadnought isn’t the only new class. We’re also getting the Techmarine. Techmarines can repair the Dreadnought and can field an additional special unit, the Servitor. There are different types of Servitors (which can also be repaired and augmented by the Techmarines) and they adapt to different tasks. Unlike the Dreadnought, Techmarines are not limited to Technophage missions, and can be fielded in every mission of the game.

Last, but not least, the DLC also affects the strategy part of the game. It’ll bring the chance to capture a Gladius Frigate which will act as the second ship of your fleet. You can then station a squad of Grey Knights on it and send it to locations that your main ship can’t reach in time, basically allowing you to take on two missions at the same time. The mission performed by the Grey Knights on the Gladius Frigate will be resolved automatically, with risks and rewards.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters is currently available for PC, and you can read our review to learn how good it is.

You can check out the trailer of the DLC below.