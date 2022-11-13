Tower of Fantasy Getting Confounding Labyrinth Soon With Update 2.1

Screenshot via Hotta Studio

The new content for Tower of Fantasy is shown in a trailer.

Today Level Infinite and Hotta Studio revealed a new trailer of its sci-fi MMORPG Tower of Fantasy.

The trailer showcases the Confounding Labyrinth, a new gameplay feature coming with the upcoming version update 2.1.

It will release on November 22 to all users of the MMORPG.

Apparently, it’s located under Mirroria, the Cyberpunk-like city included in the recent major update 2.0.

While details about the new update are scarce, you can get a glimpse in the trailer below and try to find some hints.

Tower of Fantasy is currently available for PC, iOS, and Android, and recently received its extensive 2.0 update.

The game is a shared open-world MMORPG set hundreds of years in the future on the distant and mysterious planet Aida. Developed by Hotta Studio, it wears its anime inspiration on the sleeve and features a post-apocalyptic sci-fi story, deep character development, and exciting action combat.

Some consider it an alternative option for players who want a Genshin Impact-like experience, and while it doesn’t appear that Tower of Fantasy achieved a similar level of popularity, it has been updated pretty consistently since its release, and has gathered a loyal fanbase.