The Witcher Crossover Coming to Lost Ark

Image Source: Amazon Games

If you’re playing free-to-play MMO Lost Ark, there is something pretty great coming for players to enjoy. Sometime in 2023, Lost Ark will be getting a crossover with The Witcher, merging even more fantasy into the MMO.

While we don’t have much in the way of details to share at this moment, we do know about one aspect of The Witcher that will be appearing for sure. Yes, Geralt is confirmed to be part of this crossover as he is directly named in the announcement tweet. This crossover is happening in “early 2023,” but we don’t have any further information to make an actual guess of just how early.

Speaking of which, that announcement tweet can be seen below.

What new adventures will Geralt stumble upon in Arkesia?



Find out, when The Witcher arrives in Lost Ark early 2023! pic.twitter.com/TA1up7l9Ot — Lost Ark (@playlostark) November 7, 2022

Lost Ark was released outside of South Korea in February of this year, and according to Steam Charts, it is sitting at the third-highest game in player count. It also holds the distinction of second place for all-time peak players at 1,324,761, which is about 20,000 more than Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

If you haven’t heard of Lost Ark until right this moment, Steam describes the MMO as:

Embark on an odyssey for the Lost Ark in a vast, vibrant world: explore new lands, seek out lost treasures, and test yourself in thrilling action combat. Define your fighting style with your class and advanced class, and customize your skills, weapons, and gear to bring your might to bear as you fight against hordes of enemies, colossal bosses, and dark forces seeking the power of the Ark in this action-packed free-to-play RPG.

This might be the right move to keep Lost Ark as the MMO leader on Steam, seeing as the platform is already crowded with giants like Guild Wars 2.

We will be sure to bring you more information about this crossover whenever we know anything further.

