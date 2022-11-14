Splatoon 3 Chill Season Brings New Weapons, Maps, Big Run, & More
Splatoon 3 Chilly Season 2022 starts soon, here is everything you need to know.
Nintendo has announced Chill Season 2022 for Splatoon 3, bringing new weapons, maps, and modes to the game. Nintendo previously revealed its plan to update the game every few months, and this is the first major update to Splatoon 3 since its launch on Sep. 8, 2022.
The new trailer gives an overview of what players can expect when the Splatoon 3 update lands on Dec. 1, 2022. The trailer not only shows new stages and weapons but announces the addition of new modes known as X Battles and Big Run.
Overall, the trailer shows off two new maps. One map is the brand-new Brinewater Springs, while the other is Flounder Heights, a returning map from the first Splatoon or Wii U.
The trailer highlighted many weapons, including the return of the Tentatek Splattershot. It also showed off a brand-new shooter, roller, and charger, but information regarding their names, subs, and specials is yet to be revealed.
Outside of those three brand-new weapons, 10 weapons will be making a return from previous Splatoon games with modified subs and specials, and, as of right now, all that is known about X Battles is that players must be S+0 or above to compete. Nintendo has detailed that each season will feature a Rank Reset that will drop players’ ranks automatically.
Players with a rank between S+10 and S+50 will be dropped to S+0 at the beginning of the season and will be able to access X Battles at the start. Unfortunately, to maintain X Battles next season, they will have to raise their rank back up to S+10.
There is still no word as to when Big Run will take place, but it will be a limited-time Salmon Run event where the salmonids encroach into maps typically reserved for Turf war and Anarchy Battles. The trailer shows off Salmon Run on Wahoo World and even includes a Cohozuna appearance, the big boss that must be stopped before it enters the city.
In addition to the content shown off in the trailer, Nintendo announced that new gear, victory emotes, titles, stickers, and more will also be added. The new season will include a whole new catalog where players will be able to obtain some of the new content, such as titles and victory emotes.
Once again, Splatoon 3 Chill Season 2022 will begin on Dec. 1, 2022. Stay tuned for more information regarding this update and other Splatoon 3 news.
- How to Get Tricolor Battles in Splatoon 3
- How to Power Up the Splatfest Tee in Splatoon 3
- How to Get Conch Shells in Splatoon 3
- All Gear in Splatoon 3, Listed
- Best Things To Do After Beating the Campaign in Splatoon 3