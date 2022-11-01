Sonic Frontiers Animated Prologue Teases Knuckles’ Role In the Story

This animated prologue only makes us want more of this animation style for future Sonic projects.

If you’ve been looking for more information on the Sonic Frontiers story, a massive piece of it dropped in everyone’s laps this morning. An animated prologue titled Divergence gives a look at what Knuckles is up to before the events of Sonic Frontiers really get going.

True to his nature, the video begins with Knuckles protecting the Master Emerald on Angel Island, surrounded by the Chao he watches over.

As we mentioned, this prologue is animated, and it’s terrific. The YouTube video description credits Tyson Hesse, Ian Flynn, Powerhouse Animation Studios, Evan Stanley, Tee Lopes, Sonic Team, and Tomoya Ohtani. They did an amazing job and we’d seriously love a whole series done in this style.

You can find the video below. We will write more about the prologue after the embedded video as we don’t want to ruin it for you.

After helping one Chao and finding a mysterious mechanism, Knuckles accidentally starts it and finds himself transported somewhere entirely unknown. Even with his immense strength, Knuckles is brought down and trapped in a desert world. That desert world is most certainly Ares Island, one of the major locations of Sonic Frontiers. The prologue seems to reveal that Ares Island will be where Knuckles will be rescued, leading to the same red & blue team-up that will surely keep fans happy.

Before being trapped, we definitely get a look at a big bad in Sonic Frontiers, though it’s too early to say if it’s the biggest villain.

If you’re looking for more Sonic the Hedgehog animated content, we recently got a new trailer for the upcoming Sonic Prime series that will be headed to Netflix.

Featured Image Source: Powerhouse Animation Studio.

Related Posts