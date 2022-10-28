Sonic Prime Trailer Offers More of the Crazy Multiverse

A new trailer has dropped for the upcoming Netflix series Sonic Prime. This new trailer gives us a better idea of the story as Sonic the Hedgehog is forced into an alternate dimension where Eggman is the ruler and everything is different.

Fortunately, a new dimension means new gear for Sonic in his endless quest to go fast and we get a look at not only new gloves for the speedster but also new shoes still in the iconic red. If you had ever wanted to see the usual cast of Sonic the Hedgehog go full punk, Sonic Prime is the show for you.

The confirmed characters we will see (besides Sonic and Eggman) are Knuckles, Shadow, Amy, Rogue, and Big the Cat. If you’re a long-time Sonic fan, you’ll get to see your faves for sure.

You can see the full trailer below. Even though it is called a teaser, it gives much more than we could’ve wanted and we love it.

Going purely by the video thumbnail, it almost looks like some of the characters are cosplaying Final Fantasy VII Remake characters.

IMDb summarizes the plot briefly with, “Sonic in a high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands.”

Sonic Prime has been in the works for over a year now, as it was first fully revealed in February 2021, and there’s not that of a wait left for the premiere.

Sonic Prime will release on Netflix for subscribers on Dec. 15.

Featured Image Source: Netflix.

Related Posts