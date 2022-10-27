Sonic Prime Animated Series Gets Release on Netflix Date & Spiffy Posters

Image via Sega

The Sonic Prime animated series will air on Netflix in December.

Today Netflix announced the debut date of the Sonic Prime animated series.

The series will air on Dec. 15, which means that we’re less than two months away from enjoying it in all its glory.

Alongside the announcement, we also get seven posters, portraying Sonic, Amy Rose, Shadow, Knuckles, Rouge, Big and Froggy, and Doctor Eggman.

Incidentally, we also hear that a new teaser trailer will be released later today at around 5:00 pm PDT. Of course, you can expect to see it here on Twinfinite as soon as it’s released.

Don't miss the NEW teaser trailer on "Geeked: Toon-In" on Twitch tonight at 5pm PT! pic.twitter.com/UaBIcj1Los — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) October 27, 2022

If you’re not familiar with Sonic Prime, it’s produced by Man of Action Entertainment (Mega Man: Fully Charged) and WildBrain (Transformers: Rescue Bots).

If you’d like to see more, you can enjoy the latest teaser trailer featuring our familiar heroes alongside a look at Big the Cat and Froggy.

Incidentally, soon Sonic will get a new game, with Sonic Frontiers releasing on Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on Nov. 8.

If you’d like to learn more about the game, you can check out our hands-on preview that explains gameplay and innovations alongside our interview with Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka.