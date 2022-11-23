Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Sell Over 10 Million Copies in First 3 Days

The Pokemon Company and Nintendo have just announced that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have sold over 10 million units within the first three days of their release. This number is an accumulation of worldwide sales for both games and comes by way of Business Wire.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have sold a total of 4.05 million units in Japan during the first weekend, making them the fastest-selling Nintendo Switch games to ever release. This means Pokemon has dethroned the Sep 9, 2022 release, Splatoon 3, which sold 3.45 million units in its first three days.

At over 10 million units sold, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have the highest number of sales in the first three days after the release of software for all Nintendo game consoles. This includes the Nintendo Switch and takes into account both physical and digital purchases.

Historically, mainline Pokemon games have been released as two separate versions, but their numbers have been consolidated into a single figure. Each version has some exclusive pokemon as well as other unique content that differs between the two. The latest entry is an open-world adventure featuring new Pokemon and three storylines that players are free to explore however they want.

The three Pokemon titles currently sitting in the top 10 of the best-selling Nintendo Switch games include Pokemon Sword and Shield at 25.37 million units, Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl at 14.92 million units, and Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee at 14.81 million units.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are quickly closing in on the top 10 list by surpassing 10 million copies sold. Stay tuned to Twinfinite for more news regarding Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

