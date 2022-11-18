You Can Now Eat Poke Balls in Japan to Celebrate Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Release

Today marks the release of the massively-anticipated Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and Japan is celebrating as Japan does.

One thing that’s very common in the archipelago of the rising sun is brand collaborations involving food items, and this launch is no exception.

The ultra-popular convenience store chain 7-eleven just launched a new launch of Poke Ball Onigiri including the classic Poke Ball, the Great Ball, and the Ultra Ball (respectively known as Monster Ball, Super Ball, and Hyper Ball in Japan).

If you’re unfamiliar with onigiri, they’re basically pressed rice balls often wrapped in nori (dried seaweed) and flavored with toppings or sauce. They’re very popular and considered a cheap and filling snack.

The specific ones dedicated to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet sound rather yummy. The Poke Ball has pork sausage, garlic flavoring, and mayonnaise and costs approximately 172 yen including tax ($1.23 at the current exchange rate), the Great Ball includes an omelet, chicken, and ketchup (priced at 162 yen or $1.16), while the Ultra Ball comes with pork, boiled egg, and soy sauce, and it’s priced at 151 yen (approximately $1.08).

Interestingly, this actually ties to a campaign that lets you accrue points on the 7-Eleven app and use them to get codes for Poke Balls, Great Balls, Ultra Balls, and even a Premier Ball in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

This is certainly not the first collaboration between 7-Eleven and Nintendo. For instance, we just had one dedicated to Splatoon, which yours truly reported about a couple of months ago.

Below you can check a video showing the items courtesy of YouTube user Japan On.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are currently available exclusively for Nintendo Switch.