Yes, There’s Splatoon 3 Food in Japan… & We Ate It All

Splatoon 3 is really popular in Japan, so it’s not surprising that it’s going to generate collaborations and crossovers. One of the biggest and most visible is the convenience store chain 7-eleven, which released a whole menu full of themed food items.

Among those, you can find treats ranging from full meals to desserts and snacks. They are actually very popular, so it took me a couple of hours of walking between many of the 7-Eleven convenience stores in the Ikebukuro area in Tokyo to gather every item on the menu.

We have a curry dish, two different cup noodles, a squid burger, a doughnut, a melon pan, and two desserts in the form of fruit jelly and annin tofu with strawberry jelly.

Since Japan is still partly closed to tourists (only for a few weeks longer, luckily), I ate them all so that I could let you know what they’re like. Of course, I did it for science and journalistic curiosity, and totally not because I’m a glutton.

You can see every item and hear my impression of each in the video below. The “Beef vs Butter Chicken Turf War Curry” was definitely the star of the show, but most of the food was quite enjoyable.

Most who know 7-Eleven in other countries may be surprised by the fact that the chain’s food in Japan is actually quite good, and what’s on offer for this collaboration is no exception. Of course, the stores are decorated for the occasion with banners and posters portraying Splatoon 3 ‘s imagery and characters, as you can see in the gallery below.

Splatoon 3 is currently available exclusively for Nintendo Switch. If you’d like to learn more, you can enjoy our review.

