Splatoon Inks 3.45 Million Copies in Japan, Breaking Domestic Records

The newest game in the Splatoon franchise is already a hit in Japan.

Last Friday saw the release of one of Nintendo’s biggest fall titles, Splatoon 3. Since launching on the Wii U, the Splatoon franchise has been a massive success for Nintendo, becoming the company’s best-selling new IP to date.

The previous game in the franchise, Splatoon 2, sold over 13.30 million copies, double the sales of its predecessor.

But, the ink doesn’t stop spraying with Nintendo’s Squid-kids, as the latest game, Splatoon 3, has already broken records for the franchise by becoming the fastest-selling game in the series in Japan alone. In a press release by Nintendo, the company revealed that Splatoon 3 has already sold more than 3.45 million copies in Japan.

Not only has Splatoon 3 surpassed the sales of Splatoon 2 in Japan, but it has now become the Switch’s fastest-selling title in the country, beating games like Animal Crossing New Horizons and Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

As of this writing, sales for other countries, like the US and Europe, have yet to be released.

Splatoon 3 was released on Sept. 9, 2022, and received positive reviews from critics.