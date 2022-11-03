Need for Speed Unbound Will Feature Real Clothing Brands Thanks to New Partnerships

Need for Speed Unbound mixing their art style with real brands is a cool idea.

If you want to trick out your character as well as your vehicle in the upcoming Need for Speed Unbound, a bunch of different clothing brands are partnering with EA to bring their styles to the game. Judging by this list of brands, there will be plenty of choices to customize your character and cars.

A press release directly mentions the following brands: Palace Skateboards, Versace, Puma, Namilia, Danielle Guizio, ALPHA Industries, AWGE, Born x Raised, Brain Dead, Champion, EDWIN, FILA, GCDS, KHRISJOY, MKI MIYUKI ZOKU, NAPAPIJIRI, and Vans. The press release includes “and more” so it’s possible there are more in the works.

Several of the brands are given more detail, as well:

Palace Skateboards: For the trendsetters racing the streets of Lakeshore City, the Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition created in collaboration with Palace Skateboards delivers a variety of custom rides, gear, and decals to trick out their rides and their character’s outfits.

Versace: An iconic fashion house that doesn’t need an introduction, Versace will bring their prestigious style to Need for Speed Unbound through an in-game Rival, Medusa, who brings the Versace woman’s rebellious energy and high-gloss glamor to life as a street racer along with 10 in-game pieces of apparel from jackets to sneakers.

Puma: A long-standing partner of the Need for Speed franchise and synonymous with “Forever Faster,” Puma brings the speed with its in-game Rival Racer Chase who rolls in a special Puma-wrapped Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Players can get their hands on 13 other exclusive Puma in-game items including track pants, hoodies, and jackets. A special Puma x Need for Speed Unbound capsule collection of real-world footwear and apparel will also be made available at a later date.

Namilia: Driven by the revolutionary spirit of youth culture and celebration of freedom and self-identity, Namilia will feature a selection of six in-game items from a coat to a corset. The Namila x NFS capsule collection features exclusive gear that will be unveiled closer to the launch of the game.

Danielle Guizio: A luxury brand that reflects the subcultures of New York City, GUIZIO’s collaboration will introduce in-game rival Harlow who makes her mark in a special, custom-wrapped Chevrolet Corvette Stingray featuring the brand’s iconic motifs. Players can also score five exclusive GUIZIO in-game apparel items from their ready-to-wear collection.

Palace Skateboards are so influential to the game that there will be a Palace Edition of Need for Speed Unbound.

