Fortnite x Polo Ralph Lauren Collaboration Will Let You Slay the Competition in Style

Fortnite has once again brought on a new collaboration with a clothing brand. This time around, it is Polo Ralph Lauren, and there are some great cosmetics to wear while working toward the Victory Royale. This collaboration will kick off on Nov. 5 at the usual 8 PM ET reset time.

Unlike certain collaborations, there won’t be any sort of challenges for free related rewards. If you want a piece of the Polo Ralph Lauren gear, you’ll have to shell out some V-Bucks on the Item Shop.

You can see the full reveal trailer below of the cosmetics before we break the bundles down. The trailer also shows off characters flying the plane that should be coming back to the game soon.

The entire collaboration is part of the Polo Stadium Collection Set, and there are two major bundles available.

The Stadium Hero ‘92 outfit also comes with three additional styles. These are Red, White, & Blue, Classic Marsh Coat, and RWB Marsh Coat Style.

It comes with a few related accessories as well:

Racerback Back Bling (Has a matching Red, White, & Blue Style to go with the outfit)

Stadium Collector Pickaxe

Stadium Drifter Glider

Back Into the Arena Loading Screen

The other bundle is for the Polo Prodigy outfit that includes the Iconic Style.

Those accessories are:

P-Wing Pack Back Bling (Includes the Iconic Style to match the outfit)

1992 Mallet Pickaxe

Victory Colors Emote

While you can’t just get one of the above items for free, you can potentially earn the two outfits and Back Blings through the Zero Build Solo Polo Stadium Cup. You can find more info on that over at the Epic Games site.

If you are looking for some free cosmetics, you can currently earn a Pick Rick Back Bling through the Fortnite Horde Rush quest.

Featured Image Source: Epic Games.

