New Utawarerumono JRPG Monochrome Mobius Gets Videos Showing Young Nekone, Gameplay, & More

Image via Aquaplus

New footage of Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten shows familiar Utawarerumono characters and turn-based battles.

Today Aquaplus showcased the upcoming Utawarerumono spin-off JRPG Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten.

Plenty of footage was showcased during a livestream with the developers, including the story cutscenes displaying plenty of familiar characters from the Utawarerumono series.

Specifically, we get to see young Nekone and Kiwru, Raiko, and Maroro. The scene also shows Oshtor, his and Nekone’s mother Torikori, Mikazuchi, and Munechika.

The cast certainly includes plenty of well-known faces.

After the introduction of the characters, we also get to see live gameplay played on PS5, as seen by DualSense controller used by the developers.

Most of the gameplay footage focuses on the JRPG’s turn-based battles but also shows some exploration. It certainly shows much more evolved tech than the Utawarerumono games we’re used to.

You can watch both segments of the livestream below.

The game launches on Nov. 17 for PS5, PS4, and PC Via Steam.

Incidentally, we still don’t know whether the game will release at all in English on PS5 and PS4, as the western localization studio Shiravune has announced only the version PC via Steam.

We’ll have to wait and see whether anything is announced down the line.

The game’s release will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Utawarerumono series, which debuted in 2002 with the original Utawarerumono.

If you want to see more, you can check out the previous trailers and more from earlier this year..