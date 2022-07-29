New Utawarerumono JRPG Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten Delayed

Today Aquaplus announced that its upcoming Utawarerumono JRPG Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten has been delayed.

The game was supposed to release for PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam on September 8, but now fans will have to wait a bit less than two months longer, with the new launch date set for October 20.

Localization publisher Shiravune matched the announcement with the same release date, and re-released the previous trailers to reflect it.

Luckily the delay is not too long, so the fans of the series will be able to explore the new game soon enough.

You can watch them below.

Incidentally, we still don’t know whether the game will release at all in English on PS5 and PS4, as Shiravune has announced the localization only for PC via Steam.

We’ll have to wait and see whether anything is announced on this front going forward.

It’s worth mentioning that early adopters of the Steam release will get a couple of bonuses for a limited time, including a digital art booklet and a digital soundtrack.

The game’s release will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Utawarerumono series, which debuted in 2002 with the original Utawarerumono.