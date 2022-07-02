New Utawarerumono JRPG Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten Gets New Gameplay Trailer

Today Aquaplus and Shiravune released a new trailer of the upcoming Utawarerumono JRPG Monochrome Mobius: Toki no Taika.

Today Aquaplus and Shiravune released a new trailer of the upcoming Utawarerumono JRPG “Monochrome Mobius: Toki no Taika”, titled in English “Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten.”

We get to see the game’s turn-based battle system which will certainly be familiar for JRPG veterans.

On top of that, the trailer showcases glimpses of the story narrated via cutscenes.

Enemies are visible on the map as you explore and you can run into them to start battles. Whether you strike first or last depends on how you make contact.

If you keep hitting enemies you can stagger them and push them back in the attack order, represented by a stylish series of rings on the top left of the screen. Various abilities like Zeal and more can influence the rings.

Moving on the inner ring makes your attack order quicker.

We also take a look at Halu, the game’s cute mascot who can also fight by your side.

You can check the gameplay out below and also take a look at the previous trailers.

Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten will launch on September 8 for PS5, PS4, and PC via Steam. At the moment, it actually isn’t known whether the English version will come to PS5 and PS4, but the PC version has been confirmed by Shiravune.

Early adopters can get bonuses for a limited time, including a digital art booklet and a digital soundtrack.