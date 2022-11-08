New Utawarerumono JRPG Monochrome Mobius Shows its Two Kinds of Storytelling in New Videos

Image via Acquaplus

See the two different kinds of cutscenes in Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten.

Today Aquaplus revealed two new videos of the upcoming Utawarerumono JRPG Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten.

The videos focus (like previous ones) on showcasing the game’s two different kinds of story cutscenes. The first version shows off the fully animated cutscenes in 3D. It stars Oshtor and the new character Shunya.

The second video is similar to previous Utawarerumono Games and to classic visual novels, with 2D characters and environments. This video focuses on Nekone and Mikazuchi. The game includes both versions.

You can check them out below.

Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten launches on Nov. 17 for PS5, PS4, and PC Via Steam.

Incidentally, we still don’t know whether the game will release at all in English on PS5 and PS4, as the western localization studio Shiravune has announced only the version PC via Steam.

We’ll have to wait and see whether anything is announced down the line.

The game’s release will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Utawarerumono series, which debuted in 2002 with the original Utawarerumono.

