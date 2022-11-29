New Minecraft Default Skins Bring More Diversity to Mojang’s Ultra-Popular Game

Today Microsoft and Mojang are releasing a brand new set of default skins that will add more options when you create your character.

Previously, Minecraft had only two default skins, Steve and Alex, but starting today you’ll be able to select a whole seven more, bringing the total to nine.

The new characters are Makena, Efe, Noor, Kai, Ari, Sunny, and Zuri, adding a lot more diversity to the default offering. Of course, enterprising players will still be able to fully customize their character, but those who want to just jump into the game on the fly will have more options to choose from.

The new skins were originally presented at Minecraft Live in October, alongside plenty of upcoming content like camels, a bamboo building set, hanging signs, and chiseled bookshelves. That being said, these will come to the live version of the game much later in 2023.

In the meanwhile, you can see all the new skins in the trailer below. They should be already available in the game at the moment of this writing.

Minecraft is currently available for basically everything with a chip, including PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, and Android.

While the PC version has two sub-versions (Bedrock and Java), recently, Mojang put the two in a single package, letting players purchase both at once and then simply pick whichever they want to play at any given time.