Microsoft Flight Simulator Bell Boeing MV-22B Osprey Released

You can now fly the iconic tilt-rotor military aircraft in MSFS.
Miltech Simulations released a brand new aircraft for Microsoft Flight Simulator, and it’s a very iconic entry in the lineup of the sim.

The new add-on is the MV-22B Osprey military tilt-rotor aircraft, basically a hybrid between a plane and a helicopter.

It’s available on Orbx Direct for $32.64 and it comes with full tilt-rotor operation and the ability to show wings and rotors to park on an aircraft carrier’s deck.

Here’s what you get with the package, on top of 8 different liveries.

Features:

  • Developed in partnership with talented aircraft developer Maryadi
  • Most Detailed and Comprehensive representation of the MV-22B Osprey ever created for a consumer Flight Simulator.
  • Accurate external model, as well as Internal cockpit model, based on the aircraft flight manual and references.
  • Togglable automatic operation of Doors and Ramp based on the flight condition.
  • Authentic interior and exterior Night Lighting, including Osprey’s iconic Blade Tip lights.
  • Custom Sounds.
  • Hand-crafted Liveries included.

Cockpit and Systems:

  • Comprehensive simulation of the aircraft instrument and systems. All instruments have been custom coded to match the real counterpart.
  • Realistic manual operation of engine nacelles based on airspeed, as per the real-life counterpart.
  • Full Simulation of BFWS (Blade Fold and Wing Stow) Procedures.
  • Accurate simulation of Auto-Hover capabilities, Auto-Flaps and custom-coded Autopilot.

Flight Dynamics and Engine Systems:

  • Custom VTOL/STOL Flight Dynamics, including realistic behavior of the aircraft handling during movement of the engine nacelles.
  • Fully simulated Vortex Ring State: Dangerous aerodynamic stall condition that results in an uncontrollable descent of the aircraft.
  • Accurate simulation of the gearing system connecting both proprotors, allowing for 1 engine operations at reduced performance.
  • Engine overstress limitations as per the real aircraft – engines cannot sustain full throttle for long periods of time.

Below you can enjoy a trailer and a few screenshots.

Accompanying the Osprey package, Miltech Simulations also released a second add-on titled “Amphibious Ready Group,” adding several landable vessels for your Osprey operations.

Of course, they will work with other helicopters and even aircraft like the F-35 Lightning II.

It’s currently available on Orbx Direct for $9.98.

Features:

  • Start your flights at the deck of USS America from any of the 16 locations around the globe.
  • Simulate Amphibious Deployments, Marine Expeditionary Missions and Carrier Onboard Deliveries to and from USS America, USS San Antonio and USS Lewis B. Puller
  • Locate, hover and deliver supplies to USS Virginia submarine on Special Operations with the Miltech Simulations MV-22B Osprey.
  • Simulate MedVacs to the USNS Mercy
  • Realistic carrier environment: Crew, vehicles, animated radars, static aircraft.
  • Fully compatible with MSFS Multiplayer.
  • We will add any location upon request
  • Primarily developed as a companion of Miltech Simulations MV-22B Osprey, but compatible with any aircraft (see notes).

Included Vessels:

  • USS America (LHA-6) Landing Helicopter Assault Ship (Spawnable)
  • USS San Antonio (LPD-17) Landing Platform Dock Ship (Hard Deck)
  • USNS Mercy (T-AH-19) Hospital Ship (Hard Deck)
  • USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB-3) Expeditionary Mobile Base (Hard Deck)
  • USS Virginia (SSN-774) Nuclear Submarine

An “Osprey Airport Pack” add-on will also come in 2023 including MCAF Quantico (KNYG), AFB Hulburt Field (KHRT), and MCAS New River (KNCA).

In the meanwhile you can take a look at screenshots of the Amphibious Ready Group below.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to read more about it, you can check out our review.

