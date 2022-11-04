Microsoft Flight Simulator Bell Boeing MV-22B Osprey Released

You can now fly the iconic tilt-rotor military aircraft in MSFS.

Miltech Simulations released a brand new aircraft for Microsoft Flight Simulator, and it’s a very iconic entry in the lineup of the sim.

The new add-on is the MV-22B Osprey military tilt-rotor aircraft, basically a hybrid between a plane and a helicopter.

It’s available on Orbx Direct for $32.64 and it comes with full tilt-rotor operation and the ability to show wings and rotors to park on an aircraft carrier’s deck.

Here’s what you get with the package, on top of 8 different liveries.

Features:

Developed in partnership with talented aircraft developer Maryadi

Most Detailed and Comprehensive representation of the MV-22B Osprey ever created for a consumer Flight Simulator.

Accurate external model, as well as Internal cockpit model, based on the aircraft flight manual and references.

Togglable automatic operation of Doors and Ramp based on the flight condition.

Authentic interior and exterior Night Lighting, including Osprey’s iconic Blade Tip lights.

Custom Sounds.

Hand-crafted Liveries included.

Cockpit and Systems:

Comprehensive simulation of the aircraft instrument and systems. All instruments have been custom coded to match the real counterpart.

Realistic manual operation of engine nacelles based on airspeed, as per the real-life counterpart.

Full Simulation of BFWS (Blade Fold and Wing Stow) Procedures.

Accurate simulation of Auto-Hover capabilities, Auto-Flaps and custom-coded Autopilot.

Flight Dynamics and Engine Systems:

Custom VTOL/STOL Flight Dynamics, including realistic behavior of the aircraft handling during movement of the engine nacelles.

Fully simulated Vortex Ring State: Dangerous aerodynamic stall condition that results in an uncontrollable descent of the aircraft.

Accurate simulation of the gearing system connecting both proprotors, allowing for 1 engine operations at reduced performance.

Engine overstress limitations as per the real aircraft – engines cannot sustain full throttle for long periods of time.

Below you can enjoy a trailer and a few screenshots.

Screenshots via Miltech Simulations

Accompanying the Osprey package, Miltech Simulations also released a second add-on titled “Amphibious Ready Group,” adding several landable vessels for your Osprey operations.

Of course, they will work with other helicopters and even aircraft like the F-35 Lightning II.

It’s currently available on Orbx Direct for $9.98.

Features:

Start your flights at the deck of USS America from any of the 16 locations around the globe.

Simulate Amphibious Deployments, Marine Expeditionary Missions and Carrier Onboard Deliveries to and from USS America, USS San Antonio and USS Lewis B. Puller

Locate, hover and deliver supplies to USS Virginia submarine on Special Operations with the Miltech Simulations MV-22B Osprey.

Simulate MedVacs to the USNS Mercy

Realistic carrier environment: Crew, vehicles, animated radars, static aircraft.

Fully compatible with MSFS Multiplayer.

We will add any location upon request

Primarily developed as a companion of Miltech Simulations MV-22B Osprey, but compatible with any aircraft (see notes).

Included Vessels:

USS America (LHA-6) Landing Helicopter Assault Ship (Spawnable)

USS San Antonio (LPD-17) Landing Platform Dock Ship (Hard Deck)

USNS Mercy (T-AH-19) Hospital Ship (Hard Deck)

USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB-3) Expeditionary Mobile Base (Hard Deck)

USS Virginia (SSN-774) Nuclear Submarine

An “Osprey Airport Pack” add-on will also come in 2023 including MCAF Quantico (KNYG), AFB Hulburt Field (KHRT), and MCAS New River (KNCA).

In the meanwhile you can take a look at screenshots of the Amphibious Ready Group below.

Screenshot via Miltech Simulations

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to read more about it, you can check out our review.