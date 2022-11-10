Microsoft Flight Simulator McDonnell Douglas MD-11 & Baltimore/Washington Airport Released
A classic tri-jet and a relevant airport arrive for MSFS.
Today third-party developers released new add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, including an aircraft and a relevant airport.
Sky Simulations released its rendition of the famous tri-jet McDonnell Douglas MD-11.
It’s currently available on Simmarket for $57.22 plus applicable VAT and comes with both passenger and freight versions.
Each version also includes the model with General Electric CF6-80 engines and the model with Pratt & Whitney PW4460 engines.
12 passenger liveries are included, while the cargo version comes with 7 liveries.
You can check it out in the gallery below, but do keep in mind that this is not the same project as the MD-11 in development by TFDi Design.
LatinVFR is bringing another important airport from the United States, and it’s Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (KBWI), serving the country’s capital Washington D.C and the nearby Baltimore.
While not as well-known as Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport, and a bit farther out from D.C. near Baltimore, it’s definitely a welcome addition to the simulator’s lineup.
Here’s what you can expect.
- Hand made and detailed PBR ground markings and textures according to the most recent airport situation.
- Hand made, Realistic terminals, cargo buildings airport buildings using MSFS PBR materials.
- Usage of parallax materials on buildings.
- Realistic airport lighting.
- Customized and enhanced jetways.
- Accurate airport gate/parking to current real-world airport layout.
Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to read more about it, you can check out our review.