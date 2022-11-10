Microsoft Flight Simulator McDonnell Douglas MD-11 & Baltimore/Washington Airport Released

Screenshot via Sky Simulations

Today third-party developers released new add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, including an aircraft and a relevant airport.

Sky Simulations released its rendition of the famous tri-jet McDonnell Douglas MD-11.

It’s currently available on Simmarket for $57.22 plus applicable VAT and comes with both passenger and freight versions.

Each version also includes the model with General Electric CF6-80 engines and the model with Pratt & Whitney PW4460 engines.

12 passenger liveries are included, while the cargo version comes with 7 liveries.

You can check it out in the gallery below, but do keep in mind that this is not the same project as the MD-11 in development by TFDi Design.

Screenshot via Sky Simulations

LatinVFR is bringing another important airport from the United States, and it’s Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (KBWI), serving the country’s capital Washington D.C and the nearby Baltimore.

While not as well-known as Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and Washington Dulles International Airport, and a bit farther out from D.C. near Baltimore, it’s definitely a welcome addition to the simulator’s lineup.

Here’s what you can expect.

Hand made and detailed PBR ground markings and textures according to the most recent airport situation.

Hand made, Realistic terminals, cargo buildings airport buildings using MSFS PBR materials.

Usage of parallax materials on buildings.

Realistic airport lighting.

Customized and enhanced jetways.

Accurate airport gate/parking to current real-world airport layout.

Screnshots via LatinVFR

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to read more about it, you can check out our review.