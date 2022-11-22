Microsoft Flight Simulator Brings the History of Aviation to Life With These Paid & Free Add-ons

Historical liveries for the DC-3, 1935 scenery and aircraft, and Moscow Domodedovo for MSFS.

Third-party developers shared interesting news about add-ons for Microsoft Flight Simulator, including a couple for lovers of historical aviation.

We start with Aeroplane Heaven which created the DC-3 that was included for free in the 40th Anniversary Edition of the simulator. If you’re tired of the fictional liveries, the developer is launching equally free packages of historical liveries.

The first is already available on Aeroplane Heaven’s official website and will also launch on Obx Direct. It includes the following airlines.

British European Airways (BEA) – Specifically for the “Left-Pax-Door” Version “RetroFit”

ICELANDAIR – for “Pax-Cargo” Version “RetroFit”

VARIG – for “Pax-Cargo” Version “RetroFit”

SABENA– for “Pax-Cargo” Version “Classic”

BUFFALO AIRWAYS – for “Pax-Cargo” Version “RetroFit”

TAA Trans Australia Airlines – for “Pax-Cargo” Version “Classic”

TRANSAMAZONICA Columbia – for “Pax-Cargo” Version “Classic”

All the liveries are produced in 4K resolution and work only on PC, and you can see them below.

Next, we go even farther back in time with RedWing Simulation. The developer is working on a project that will bring back the history of aviation in 1935.

The trailer below showcases the Farman F.60 Goliath. This French aircraft was originally designed as a heavy bomber during World War I, but it narrowly missed the end of the war, so it had to be converted into an airliner. It’s credited as one of the precursors of modern airline aviation.

It will launch exclusively on the Official Marketplace where RedWing has already released 1935 versions of London Croydon (EGCR), Berlin Tempelhof (EDDI), Toussus le Noble (LFPN), and Lyon Bron (LFLY) Airports.

Ten more are coming, including Cologne Butzwellerhof, Amsterdam, Paris Le Bourget, Friedrichshafen, and Geneve Cointrin.

You can check out the trailer below.

We come back to modern times and an airport that isn’t very accessible nowadays, Moscow Domodedovo (UUDD) in Russia.

The airport is available on Simmarket by Digital Design, for $20.48 plus applicable VAT.

Highly detailed airport objects including interior terminals.

Using High Resolution textures

Ground textures adapted for a realistic winter apron

Animated airport vehicles, cars, buses.

Customized jetways.

Highly detailed custom airport vehicles

Animated people in terminals

Custom aerial photo for the airport

Microsoft Flight Simulator is currently available for PC (Windows 10 and Steam), and Xbox Series X|S. If you want to read more about it, you can check out our review.