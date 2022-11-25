Marvel’s Midnight Suns Shows Its Superheroes in Combat in Brand New Trailer

Today 2K Games and Firaxis Games released a brand new trailer dedicated to the tactical RPG Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

The video focuses on combat, showing the many ways you have to wreak havoc and destruction on the enemies of the Midnight Suns.

Specifically, we get to see the unique card-based system and the many overlapping gameplay mechanics. One interesting aspect of Marvel’s Midnight Suns combat is how throwing around enemies makes them interact with the environment and each other, which isn’t something super-common in tactical games.

You can check it out below.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns releases on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on Dec. 2. On the other hand, the release date for PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One versions has been further delayed and will be shared at a later date.

The game is a tactical RPG with heavy narrative elements (so much that it can easily be seen as a kind of superhero dating game), featuring many popular superheroes like Blade or Ghost Rider and even more obscure ones like Magik.

Perhaps the most interesting feature is the fact that you can create and customize your own version of the protagonist, The Hunter. It’s the first customizable Marvel superhero, and you can choose pretty much every cosmetic parameter however you like. You can also influence the growth of the hero’s power through three different paths.